CNA Explains: Are Agoda's severance clauses that bar contact with authorities legally enforceable?

SINGAPORE: When online travel firm Agoda laid off around 50 people here as part of a retrenchment exercise, the terms of its severance agreements raised eyebrows.

Employees were told not to make reports to any government agencies, statutory boards or trade unions, and to refrain from initiating any mediation requests, claims or proceedings against the company. If they did so, they would lose their severance payments.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it would look into those provisions, while unions have publicly opposed Agoda's "alleged unfair and irresponsible retrenchment practices".

Responding to CNA's queries on the backlash against its severance terms, an Agoda spokesperson said on Friday (Sep 19): "This was not our intention. The agreement was intended to resolve any remaining issues with impacted employees."

A few hours later on the same day, the company, MOM and unions released new statements revealing that the parties had held meetings. Agoda has since acknowledged that the provisions were inappropriate, and apologised for them as well as for the negative impact on employees.

Are such clauses kosher?

Clauses that try to prevent a worker from using statutory dispute channels are not legal and enforceable, as they are overtaken by national legislation, legal experts told CNA.

Singapore's Employment Claims Act (ECA) voids any agreement term that "excludes or limits" Employment Claims Tribunals' (ECT) jurisdiction, or that "prevents a person from submitting a mediation request or making a claim, application or an appeal" under the Act.

This means a severance clause is void if it penalises someone for going to the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) or the ECT, said Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) law lecturer Ben Chester Cheong.

As for approaching MOM, there is no freestanding statute that says "a clause barring contact with MOM is void", said Mr Cheong.