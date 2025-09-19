Agoda apologises for ‘inappropriate’ severance clauses, will work with labour movement to support retrenched employees

SINGAPORE: Agoda on Friday (Sep 19) apologised for including "inappropriate" clauses in its severance agreements that discouraged retrenched employees from approaching trade unions, government agencies and statutory bodies.

This comes following discussions between the online travel platform and the Ministry of Manpower, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the NTUC-affiliated Singapore Industrial and Services Employees’ Union (SISEU).

“We acknowledge that it is inappropriate for employers to include provisions that discourage or inhibit employees from approaching the authorities for all situations,” Agoda said in a statement.

“This runs counter to the spirit of fair and responsible employment practices in Singapore, and Agoda apologises for any language in our agreements that gave the impression employees could not approach government agencies, statutory bodies or trade unions for additional support and advice. This is their statutory right.”

Agoda also apologised for the “negative impact” the matter had on some of its employees, and said that it is “fully supportive of the spirit of the tripartite employment practices Singapore is known for”.

In a separate statement, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng and SISEU executive secretary Desmond Tan said: “We appreciate the management of Agoda for taking a proactive approach in engaging NTUC, SISEU and the government, and for its transparency in sharing information regarding the exercise.

“The union has also ascertained that the retrenchment benefit provided to the affected workers are aligned with industry guidelines.”

Mr Ng and Mr Tan added that Agoda management had agreed to work with the labour movement to support the affected workers through their transition.