AHTC clarifies roles of Sylvia Lim, Pritam Singh in response to MND's request for information

SINGAPORE: Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) on Tuesday (Sep 5) said Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim has not been directly involved in its procurement and payment processes since 2020, though party chief Pritam Singh sits on two town council committees dealing with purchases, tenders and contracts.

The opposition-run town council was responding to an Aug 22 request from the Ministry of National Development (MND), asking for information on the powers and duties of the WP leaders in relation to their involvement in AHTC's payment and procurement processes.

The ministry gave AHTC two weeks to reply. Its response on Tuesday - signed by town council chairman and Hougang Member of Parliament Dennis Tan - was released within the timeframe.

In the letter, AHTC highlighted that members in all its committees make decisions collectively, with "no risk of any person unilaterally making decisions or granting approvals".

Under a rectification order issued by MND to AHTC in January 2020 - which required the town council to restrict Ms Lim and former WP secretary-general Low Thia Khiang's powers in handling some of its financial matters - the duo also had their rights to vote in committees withheld from them.

The rectification order was cancelled on Aug 22, after MND considered the Court of Appeal's findings - released in November 2022 and July this year - that Ms Lim and Mr Low did not owe fiduciary duties to AHTC.

AHTC on Tuesday clarified that Ms Lim sits on an audit committee which has no role in the procurement and payment process.

Along with Mr Singh, she is also a member of an estate and community liaison committee, which "evaluates requests for approval for estate projects and cyclical maintenance purchases within a budgetary framework".

Since the rectification order was issued on Jan 3, 2020, however, Ms Lim has had no direct involvement in AHTC's procurement and payment processes, said AHTC.

AHTC noted that Mr Singh further sits on a tenders and contracts committee, which "relies on a price quality method evaluation framework by appointed external consultants' recommendation in the approval process".

Members in this committee are required to declare any conflicts of interest for tender evaluations, and will recuse themselves from decision-making if so.

Ms Lim and Mr Singh's roles in these committees "allow them to discharge their duties as an elected councillor to serve the town council and communicate the perspective of the residents whom they represent to better serve the residents' needs", said AHTC.