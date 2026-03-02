Singapore launches Champions of AI programme to drive company-wide transformation

SINGAPORE: Singapore will launch a new Champions of AI programme to help companies embed artificial intelligence across their businesses – from core operations to their workforce.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong gave details on the programme on Monday (Mar 2) while laying out his ministry's spending plans in parliament.

A select group of Singapore-based companies will pilot the programme before it is expanded over time.

To qualify, companies must have the ambition and commitment to make AI a core driver of productivity, innovation and revenue growth, Mr Gan said.

Participating companies will receive customised support, including AI transformation road maps, access to expert solution providers, and training for both leadership and staff. Workers will be upskilled to take on higher-value AI-enabled roles.

Mr Gan cited DBS as a model champion of AI, noting the bank has embedded AI throughout its operations and is equipping all 40,000 employees with foundational AI knowledge and practical exposure.

"AI champions are pathfinders," he said. "We will learn from their experiences, show the way forward, and give other firms the confidence to move faster and deeper in their own AI journeys.”

Mr Gan also elaborated on the AI missions for advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance and healthcare announced at Budget 2026.

The government and industry will work together to define sector-specific problem statements in areas where AI can be deployed, and an ecosystem will be built around each mission to speed up development.

The missions will generate demand for new skills and create clusters of expertise in Singapore.

"AI missions serve as rallying flags to attract global AI talent and companies focused on real-world applications," said Mr Gan.

LIVE-WORK AI COMMUNITY

Singapore will also set up a new live-work hub for AI in One-North. Called Kampong AI, it will be the first startup community here to integrate both work and residential spaces.

Two seven-storey blocks will be repurposed for the development. The AI block will offer 14,500 sq m of business park units, accommodating up to 70 companies and event spaces. The residential block will have more than 200 units.

Kampong AI is expected to be completed in 2028 and will be within walking distance of One-North and Kent Ridge MRT stations.