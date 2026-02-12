Budget 2026: Singapore to set up National AI Council, chaired by PM Wong

SINGAPORE: A new National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Council will be established and chaired by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to coordinate and drive Singapore’s AI strategy.

The council will oversee the development and execution of “AI missions”, said Mr Wong on Thursday (Feb 12) in the Budget 2026 statement.

“These missions will drive AI-led transformation in key sectors of our economy, and push the boundaries of what is possible for Singapore and for the world,” said Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister.

The missions will focus on four sectors: advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance and healthcare.

“For example, in advanced manufacturing, we aim to accelerate innovation and build best-in-class factories that can compete globally,” he said.

“In connectivity and logistics, AI can help to automate airport and seaport operations, move goods more efficiently and strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading global hub.”

He said the AI missions are not “abstract aspirations” but come with clear objectives and tangible outcomes.

But delivering these objectives will “require us to work differently”, he said.

“Within the government, we will better align our R&D (research and development), regulatory and investment promotion efforts, so that agencies act in concert and pull in the same direction.”

This will require a coordinated national effort, he said, and the establishment of the National AI Council will “provide strategic direction and to drive Singapore's AI agenda”.

The council will comprise: