AI company Zero Gravity investing S$20m in Singapore, including in badminton research

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence infrastructure company Zero Gravity (0G) is investing S$20 million (US$15.6 million) in Singapore over the next five years.

The company announced the investment at its 0G Dev Day at the National Gallery Singapore on Monday (Oct 5).

It will also establish its global headquarters here, using Singapore as a base to develop AI research and talent and take new applications to international markets.

Of the investment, S$10 million will go towards establishing its headquarters and growing its operations and team.

“Our commitment to Singapore is not simply about opening an office. It's about research, talent, innovation and long-term investment,” said 0G CEO and co-founder Michael Heinrich.

Another S$9 million will support research collaborations at institutes of higher learning. This comprises an existing S$5 million partnership previously announced last November with Nanyang Technological University and a further S$4 million intended for collaborations with other universities and academic partners.

The remaining S$1 million will go towards AI and badminton research with NTU and Y Badminton Academy.