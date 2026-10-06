AI company Zero Gravity investing S$20m in Singapore, including in badminton research
The firm will establish its global headquarters here, and part of its research will look into how artificial intelligence could help badminton players improve their performance.
SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence infrastructure company Zero Gravity (0G) is investing S$20 million (US$15.6 million) in Singapore over the next five years.
The company announced the investment at its 0G Dev Day at the National Gallery Singapore on Monday (Oct 5).
It will also establish its global headquarters here, using Singapore as a base to develop AI research and talent and take new applications to international markets.
Of the investment, S$10 million will go towards establishing its headquarters and growing its operations and team.
“Our commitment to Singapore is not simply about opening an office. It's about research, talent, innovation and long-term investment,” said 0G CEO and co-founder Michael Heinrich.
Another S$9 million will support research collaborations at institutes of higher learning. This comprises an existing S$5 million partnership previously announced last November with Nanyang Technological University and a further S$4 million intended for collaborations with other universities and academic partners.
The remaining S$1 million will go towards AI and badminton research with NTU and Y Badminton Academy.
AI ON THE BADMINTON COURT
Mr Heinrich said researchers are exploring the development of a badminton foundation model, bringing together data on players’ movements, videos, training and competitions.
AI could help coaches pick up details they might otherwise miss, said Dr Maliki Osman, patron-in-chief of the Singapore Badminton Association.
“Typically, when we look at sports, it's always the traditional coaches using their own experiences to try to build up capabilities,” said Dr Maliki, formerly minister in the Prime Minister's Office before retiring from politics last year.
“But I'm beginning to see there's a lot of potential for AI to be used.”
This could also help coaches tailor training for younger players and potentially reduce their risk of injury.
“When you infuse data on anatomy, the coaches can get to see that (for example) the muscle strength of (an) 11-year-old is not fully developed, and therefore may not want to push that player too fast, (they) know where his limits are,” Dr Maliki added.
Under a three-year partnership with Y Badminton Academy, there are also plans to create more opportunities for students from neighbourhood schools to take part in the sport.
This could include creating a tournament and providing pathways for promising young players to be identified for further development.
Badminton was chosen because of its “multi-faceted” nature, said Dr Maliki, adding that other than running and jumping, the racket sport also includes eye coordination and hand movements which AI could provide insights into.
He added that the research is still at an early stage and is too soon to draw conclusions, but he hopes that any applications developed could eventually support national athletes and other sports.
SINGAPORE AS A LAUNCHPAD
Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How, who delivered the keynote address at the event, said Singapore could play a part in the next wave of AI.
“How do we play that useful role? It is by creating an ecosystem of not just ideas and innovators, technology companies providing the capabilities, but also adoption,” he said.
Mr Tan added that Singapore could serve as a starting point for companies to deploy and adapt AI solutions before taking them to other markets.
“Ultimately, technology is not for technology’s sake,” he said.
“It's for the difference in lives, societies, communities, economies, better jobs, better opportunities.”