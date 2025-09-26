AI tutors are on the rise. Could they disrupt Singapore's billion-dollar tuition industry?

SINGAPORE: When her daughter was in secondary school, Ms Shubhada Jayant Bhide had to hunt for the best tuition centres, ferry her to and from classes, and set aside some of her salary to pay for all of it.

These days, her younger son Shrihaan gets the help he needs at home – from an artificial intelligence-powered “tutor”, and at a comparatively nominal price.

The Secondary 1 student turns to his AI tutor whenever he's confused about something he learnt in school, and which he can't find an opportunity to ask his teachers about.

“It is such a gamechanger when it comes to traditional tuition,” said Ms Shubhada, an IT professional in her 40s. “It is literally at our fingertips.”

Harnessing AI in education is not entirely new, with Singapore's Ministry of Education (MOE) introducing AI-enabled features in its online learning portal from last year.

But a more recent boom in generative AI chatbots, with OpenAI's ChatGPT leading the way, has fuelled the emergence of an array of AI-powered commercial learning tools.

In July, ChatGPT also launched a "study mode", designed to unpack learning materials rather than simply provide students with answers.

AI tutors in Singapore told CNA, however, that they are more tailored to the local syllabus than these big global names. And they say they have the numbers to reflect growing demand from users in Singapore.

Tutorly, the platform used by Shrihaan, has gained over 1,200 free users since its launch in January. AI-powered mathematics tuition service WizzTutor has attracted more than 800 users since June.

Edutech platform Geniebook, which operates five physical branches here, also reported a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in use of its AI-powered learning services.