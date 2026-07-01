Former air force chief fined for driving into maid who was pushing toddler in stroller

SINGAPORE: A former chief of the air force was fined S$5,000 (US$3,860) and banned from driving for five years on Wednesday (Jul 1) for driving into a maid who was pushing a toddler in a stroller.

The woman was flung backwards on impact when the driver made the discretionary right turn into her and the two-year-old boy at the junction of Pasir Panjang Road and Harbour Drive.

The court issued a gag order prohibiting the publication of any information that could identify the boy.

Goh Yong Siang, a 74-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention, resulting in grievous hurt to the woman.

A second charge of injuring the boy was taken into consideration.

THE CASE

The court heard that Goh was driving along Harbour Drive at about 8.45am on May 17, 2024.

He waited at a signalised cross junction for the lights to turn green in his favour.

When the lights in his direction turned green, Goh made a discretionary right turn into Pasir Panjang Road towards Telok Blangah Road. However, he did not stop in the right-turn pocket to keep a lookout for oncoming pedestrians.

At the same time, a 44-year-old maid was crossing the road with a toddler in a stroller. The green man signal was lit in their favour.

Goh failed to notice the pair even though they were plainly in his line of sight, the prosecutor said.

While he was not speeding, he could not brake in time and his vehicle struck them.

The woman was flung several metres backwards by the impact. A passer-by called the police.

The maid was taken to hospital with her face bleeding and given 42 days' of hospitalisation leave. The boy was given outpatient treatment for injuries such as bruising and abrasions.

After being discharged, the maid was on bed rest and had to recuperate at her employer's mother-in-law's house as she had difficulty walking and could not climb the stairs in her employer's house.

Because she remained in pain and was unable to work, her employer had to hire a part-time helper to take over her work.

The victim partially resumed work only about a month after being discharged from hospital.

Her hand and orthopaedic injuries are unlikely to cause permanent disability.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Etsuko Lim sought a fine of S$4,000 to S$5,000 for Goh, along with the mandatory minimum disqualification period of five years.

She noted that Goh had made the right turn instead of waiting in the right-turn pocket, even though the green man signal for pedestrians was lit and the victims had right of way.

"We also note that he was driving at a speed that rendered him unable to brake in time, though there is no evidence that he was speeding," said Ms Lim.

As this was the only offence-specific culpability factor present, the indicative sentencing range was a fine and or a jail term of up to six months, said the prosecutor.

After factoring in a slight uplift for the injury to the boy, Ms Lim sought a fine of S$4,000 to S$5,000.