Air quality in four Singapore regions in unhealthy range

SINGAPORE: Air quality in the central, southern, western and eastern parts of Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Tuesday (Sep 29) morning.



As of 6am on Tuesday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings for the central, southern, western and eastern regions were 151, 128, 135 and 125, respectively.



The reading for the northern region remained in the moderate range at 98.

The 24-hour PSI readings for the central and southern regions first hit 104 and 103, respectively, at 8pm on Monday.

The air quality in the western region entered the unhealthy range at 9pm, with a PSI reading of 101.

Air quality in the eastern region subsequently dipped into the unhealthy band at midnight on Tuesday.

PSI readings have dipped in and out of the unhealthy range over the past weeks.