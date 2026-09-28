Air quality in four Singapore regions in unhealthy range
As of 6am on Tuesday, the PSI readings for the central, southern, western and eastern regions were 151, 128, 135 and 125, respectively.
SINGAPORE: Air quality in the central, southern, western and eastern parts of Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Tuesday (Sep 29) morning.
As of 6am on Tuesday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings for the central, southern, western and eastern regions were 151, 128, 135 and 125, respectively.
The reading for the northern region remained in the moderate range at 98.
The 24-hour PSI readings for the central and southern regions first hit 104 and 103, respectively, at 8pm on Monday.
The air quality in the western region entered the unhealthy range at 9pm, with a PSI reading of 101.
Air quality in the eastern region subsequently dipped into the unhealthy band at midnight on Tuesday.
PSI readings have dipped in and out of the unhealthy range over the past weeks.
In its latest media advisory on Monday evening, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the 24-hour PSI was forecast to be in the high moderate to mid-unhealthy range for the next 24 hours.
Moderate to dense smoke haze from fires in southern Sumatra and Kalimantan has drifted to Singapore, said NEA.
While some showers are forecast in Singapore on Tuesday, there remains a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore, with the prevailing winds expected to blow from the east or southeast.
The 24-hour PSI is Singapore's indicator of daily air quality and forms the basis of NEA's daily health advisories. It is calculated using six air pollutants - PM2.5, PM10, ozone, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.
The 1-hour PM2.5 reading, on the other hand, is the hourly average of the PM2.5 pollutant levels. PM2.5 is fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or shorter, and is the dominant pollutant during haze that causes harm to health.
While the 24-hour PSI is an average of the past 24 hours, the one-hour PM2.5 reading reflects the air quality at a single point in time.
A 24-hour PSI reading is considered "unhealthy" when it is in the 101 to 200 range, "very unhealthy" when it is within the 201-300 range, and "hazardous" when it goes over 300.