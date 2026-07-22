Singapore to expand air traffic control workforce by 40%, with S$20,000 sign-on bonus for new recruits

SINGAPORE: To meet rising demand for air travel and prepare for the opening of Changi Airport Terminal 5, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will expand its air traffic control workforce by about 40 per cent over the next decade.

CAAS said on Wednesday (Jul 22) that it aims to grow its pool of air traffic controllers from about 500 currently to around 700 by the mid-2030s, as part of a wider S$4 billion (US$3.1 billion) upgrade to Singapore's air navigation services over the next 15 years.

Of the S$4 billion, S$500 million will be spent on growing the air traffic control workforce by 200 officers and other manpower initiatives, CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan told reporters.

The remaining S$3.2 billion will be spent on replacing or upgrading systems and infrastructure, while S$300 million will be spent on developing new technology and concepts of operation to augment the air traffic control workforce, mitigate the impact of adverse weather and optimise regional air traffic flows.

To attract more Singaporeans into the profession, CAAS also announced a S$20,000 sign-on bonus for all new air traffic control officer recruits. The bonus, which took effect on Jun 1 this year, is on top of the existing remuneration package.

The bonus will be paid in two equal tranches – upon completing the 10-month theory and simulator training, and upon obtaining the air traffic control licence, typically about 18 months after joining.

Fresh university graduates joining the profession will receive a starting salary of about S$64,000 a year, while diploma holders will start on around S$49,000.

After obtaining their licence, new officers are placed on the same scheme of service regardless of qualifications, and can earn about S$120,000 a year once they have five years of experience.

CAAS controllers manage 2,000 flights a day, including 1,000 into and out of Changi Airport.