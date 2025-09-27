Man arrested for suspected involvement in sending parcel containing pork to Serangoon mosque

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in sending a parcel containing a piece of pork to Al-Istiqamah Mosque in Serangoon, police said on Saturday (Sep 27).



The police were alerted to a case of a suspicious parcel being delivered to a mosque at 2 Serangoon North Avenue 2 on Wednesday at about 5.20pm.



For this case, the parcel contained a piece of pork, they said.

The man was arrested on Thursday.



"The police have arrested a 61-year-old Chinese man for his suspected involvement in sending out a parcel via mail with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of a person," according to the news release.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was allegedly involved in several similar cases at other mosques around Singapore.



The man will be charged in court on Saturday with the offence of deliberately intending to wound the racial feelings of a person.



The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, or a fine, or both.