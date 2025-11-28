‘An unprecedented close-up’: New exhibition on Singapore’s independence to feature declassified documents
The Albatross File: Singapore’s Independence Declassified seeks to offer “an unprecedented close-up with the thoughts, emotions, and behind-the-scenes decisions” that shaped the nation between 1963 and 1965, organisers say.
SINGAPORE: “Now I am going to let you into what has been a state secret up to now. This is a file which I call Albatross.”
Printed in black against a stark white wall, these are the words that will greet visitors at a new exhibition set to open from Dec 8 at the National Library Building.
Spoken by Dr Goh Keng Swee, one of Singapore’s founding fathers, in a 1996 interview, it is an apt introduction to what lies ahead.
For the first time, the public will be able to see for themselves newly declassified documents and handwritten notes, and listen to oral history interviews by Singapore’s founding leaders documenting the separation negotiations with Malaysia.
The Albatross File: Singapore’s Independence Declassified, as the permanent exhibition is called, seeks to offer “an unprecedented close-up with the thoughts, emotions, and behind-the-scenes decisions” that shaped the nation between 1963 and 1965, organisers said on Friday (Nov 28).
It is based on an upcoming book titled The Albatross File: Inside Separation, which will be launched with the opening of the exhibition.
The Albatross file is a collection of documents, handwritten notes and Cabinet papers that the late Dr Goh kept in the run-up to Singapore’s separation from Malaysia in August 1965.
Aside from being an important record of a pivotal moment in Singapore's history, the Albatross file provides insights into top-level discussions among the leaders of Singapore and Malaysia in the weeks leading up to the separation.
Contrary to popular descriptions of Singapore having been “expelled” by Malaysia, the file offers a more nuanced look at how Singapore’s leaders like Dr Goh played a part in proposing and facilitating the separation, alongside Malaysian leaders.
In 2023, the Singapore government agreed to declassify and release documents in the Albatross file.
But before that, some of its content had been made public in various historical accounts, including in The Singapore Story, which is the first volume of the memoirs of the country's late first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1998.
The exhibition, jointly developed by the National Library Board (NLB) and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, is curated by the team behind the 2019 Bicentennial Experience and the ongoing SG60 Heart&Soul Experience.
Executive creative director Gene Tan said the conceptualisation process started in August 2024. Turning the more than 500-page book with “very rich and important materials” into an engaging exhibition had been undeniably a challenging process.
That is why the team decided on creating an “emotional history exhibition”.
“Emotion to me is the best carrier of information,” Mr Tan, who is also NLB’s chief librarian and chief innovation officer, said at a recent media preview. “We wanted to help people to feel history because by doing that, they will understand history.”
FOUR INTERACTIVE SECTIONS
Visitors can expect an interactive experience through four sections.
1. ATLAS
This is the centrepiece of the exhibition and features an interactive wall that takes visitors through a countdown of the pivotal months, days and hours before Singapore's separation from Malaysia.
For example, the wall lights up to show “redacted” key information when one goes near.
At its heart stands a giant installation, which shows a video timeline of key events.
2. ROOM
Visitors can expect a 22-minute-long retelling of key moments in the lead-up to the separation, blending archival footage and oral history interviews with cinematic re-enactments.
It includes never-before-heard oral history clips, such as one from Mdm Kwa Geok Choo, who described her husband Lee Kuan Yew as “nearest to a nervous breakdown” after the teary-eyed press conference where he announced Singapore’s independence.
For Mr Tan, these oral history recordings form one of the “critical” elements that will offer visitors an intimate perspective into the emotions of key players involved.
3. RECORDS
Here, visitors can examine official documents and handwritten notes, including the declassified documents from the Albatross File, while listening to oral history recordings.
One exhibit reveals, for the first time, a letter handwritten in 1965 by then-Deputy Prime Minister Dr Toh Chin Chye to then-Malaysian prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman.
Dr Toh and Mr S Rajaratnam did not initially agree to the separation of Singapore from Malaysia, and were reluctant to sign the separation agreement.
They eventually agreed after receiving a letter from Tunku Abdul Rahman stating that separation was necessary.
4. CHATBOOK
The final section is set in a futuristic-looking room where visitors will get to use a generative artificial intelligence-powered chatbot.
Unlike typical AI-powered models, the chatbot runs on a “protected environment” that taps exclusively on official information from NLB and other sources, such as Mediacorp, said Mr Tan.
Mr Tan noted that the team came up with the different modalities of storytelling to ensure that visitors can get a good understanding of what transpired even without viewing the four sections in sequence.
The upcoming exhibition, meant as the capstone event for Singapore’s 60th birthday, is recommended for visitors aged 10 years and above.
Digital guides will be available in all four official languages.
While admission is free, access to the exhibition is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Online ticket bookings began on Nov 18 and 4,000 tickets have been booked so far.