‘An unprecedented close-up’: New exhibition on Singapore’s independence to feature declassified documents

SINGAPORE: “Now I am going to let you into what has been a state secret up to now. This is a file which I call Albatross.”

Printed in black against a stark white wall, these are the words that will greet visitors at a new exhibition set to open from Dec 8 at the National Library Building.

Spoken by Dr Goh Keng Swee, one of Singapore’s founding fathers, in a 1996 interview, it is an apt introduction to what lies ahead.

For the first time, the public will be able to see for themselves newly declassified documents and handwritten notes, and listen to oral history interviews by Singapore’s founding leaders documenting the separation negotiations with Malaysia.

The Albatross File: Singapore’s Independence Declassified, as the permanent exhibition is called, seeks to offer “an unprecedented close-up with the thoughts, emotions, and behind-the-scenes decisions” that shaped the nation between 1963 and 1965, organisers said on Friday (Nov 28).

It is based on an upcoming book titled The Albatross File: Inside Separation, which will be launched with the opening of the exhibition.

The Albatross file is a collection of documents, handwritten notes and Cabinet papers that the late Dr Goh kept in the run-up to Singapore’s separation from Malaysia in August 1965.

Aside from being an important record of a pivotal moment in Singapore's history, the Albatross file provides insights into top-level discussions among the leaders of Singapore and Malaysia in the weeks leading up to the separation.