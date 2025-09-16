New motorcycles in Singapore must have anti-lock braking systems from April 2027

SINGAPORE: From Apr 1, 2027, all newly registered motorcycles will be required to be equipped with anti-lock braking systems (ABS), said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (Apr 16), following industry consultations.

Existing motorcycles without such systems do not need to be retrofitted with them, the authority added.

ABS reduces the risk of skidding by controlling brake pressure and preventing the wheels from locking up, therefore maintaining vehicle stability during sudden or hard braking.

As of end-2024, around half of the motorcycle population in Singapore is already equipped with ABS, said LTA.

"The motor industry has an 18-month transition period to clear existing stocks and bring in ABS-equipped models," it added.

"With this new requirement, Singapore will be the first ASEAN country to require all new motorcycles to be equipped with ABS."

According to a 2020 World Health Organization (WHO) report, motorcycles equipped with ABS have a 37 per cent lower fatal crash rate compared to those without ABS.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said in Parliament in 2023 that LTA was studying the impact of an ABS mandate for all motorcycles.

When mandating new safety technology, including ABS, many factors have to be assessed, including motorists' readiness to adapt to it, its reliability, cost effectiveness, as well as the impact on motorist behaviour with its adoption, Dr Khor said at the time.

In 2024, fatal accidents involving motorcyclists rose by 20.8 per cent, while motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities increased by 25 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, a Traffic Police report showed.

"This new regulation aims to improve safety for motorcyclists, pillion riders, as well as other road users," said LTA.