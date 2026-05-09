Teen arrested over alleged assault on Amos Yee at Suntec City

SINGAPORE: A teenager has been arrested after allegedly assaulting Amos Yee at Suntec City Convention Centre on Saturday (May 9).

In response to CNA's queries, police said they received a call for assistance at about 2.15pm.

"Upon arrival, officers established that a 27-year-old male subject was assaulted by a 18-year-old male subject," they added.

"The 27-year-old male subject sustained minor injuries and the 18-year-old male subject was subsequently arrested for causing public nuisance."

Police investigations are ongoing.

Videos of the incident, which took place outside the Doujin Market anime convention, showed a cosplayer raining punches, kicks and elbows on Yee as he crouched on the floor.

The pair then back away from each other, before the teen rushed at Yee, tackling him to the ground from behind.

The altercation ended after a bystander intervened.