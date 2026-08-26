Amos Yee gets fresh charges for indecent comments, promoting racial disharmony

SINGAPORE: Online commentator Amos Yee Pang Sang on Wednesday (Aug 26) received four fresh charges linked to posts he made about race and children.

This brings his total number of charges to seven, including three for allegedly dodging National Service (NS).

According to charge sheets, the 27-year-old Singaporean allegedly promoted feelings of disharmony between racial and religious groups in Singapore in two blog posts in April.

In the posts, he allegedly discussed racial discrimination, commented on crimes and sentencing, and suggested that members of certain races should protest to hold another race accountable.

On May 27, he uploaded a video in which he allegedly commented on racial discrimination and the reasons for the number of inmates from a certain race. He also suggested that members of that race protest.

Yee is accused of making an indecent communication by publishing an article titled "Why Sex with Babies is Bad" on Jun 30, 2026.

He was also charged with making an indecent communication over videos made in 2021 while he was outside Singapore. The videos were titled "Free Speech for the Pedophile", "Why Child Pornography Should Be Legal" and "Why Pedophilia Is Alright". In the videos, he labelled himself as an "advocate" for "child porn" and "baby porn".

Asked if Yee had any position on the new charges, Yee's lawyer, Mr Divanan Narkunan, said the new charges were served yesterday and he was in the middle of taking instructions.

The prosecution offered bail of S$15,000, on conditions including that Yee must not post anything online concerning his views on paedophilia, or anything inciting ill feelings between racial groups.

Yee attended court with his mother but did not address the court.

X took down the video published in May after police issued a direction requiring it to do so. Police also directed Yee to remove the posts from his blog.

Yee was originally charged with NS enlistment offences after being deported to Singapore from the United States in March.

He was set to plead guilty to the NS-related charges in September, but the hearing has been vacated as of Wednesday and refixed for a pre-trial conference on Sep 18.

NS defaulters can be jailed for up to three years or fined up to S$10,000, or both, per charge.

For promoting racial disharmony, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

For making indecent communication likely to cause alarm under the Protection from Harassment Act, an offender can be fined up to S$5,000.