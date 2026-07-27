Amos Yee, accused of NS enlistment offences, to plead guilty

SINGAPORE: Online commentator and former child actor Amos Yee Pang Sang, who faces charges for dodging National Service (NS) obligations, is set to plead guilty on Sep 7, court records show.

Yee, a 27-year-old Singaporean, had the guilty plea fixed before Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan after a pre-trial conference on Friday (Jul 24). Such hearings are conducted in chambers, and the public and the media are not allowed in.

Yee was first charged in March with three offences linked to his NS obligations.

He is accused of failing to report for pre-enlistment medical screening over nine years from Apr 26, 2016, to Mar 19, 2026.

He is also accused of leaving Singapore without valid exit permits over two periods: From Dec 13, 2015 to Apr 19, 2016, and from Dec 15, 2016 to Mar 19, 2026.

Yee is on bail of S$10,000 (US$7,800). He is represented by Mr Divanan Narkunan.

CNA understands that under the current circumstances, Yee will not be charged again in military court or face time in detention barracks for the same offences for which he was charged in criminal court.

However, he will have to serve NS.

Yee had left Singapore for the United States in 2016, after being jailed twice for making remarks about Christians and Muslims.

He was granted asylum by the US in 2017, but later charged with possessing child pornography and grooming a minor.

He pleaded guilty in the US in December 2021 and was sentenced to six years' jail. Halfway through his backdated sentence, he was granted parole but was taken back into custody soon after for violating parole conditions.

In November last year, Yee was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he was released on parole from the Danville Correctional Center in Illinois.

He was deported to Singapore in March this year.

NS defaulters can be jailed for up to three years or fined up to S$10,000, or both per charge.

Separately, Yee was allegedly assaulted by 18-year-old Bosco Chun Ho Wang at an anime convention in May.

Chun was charged with public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt, and his case is at the pre-trial conference stage.