Teenager charged after allegedly assaulting Amos Yee at Suntec City anime convention
The 18-year-old is accused of committing public nuisance by shouting, punching and kicking Amos Yee.
SINGAPORE: A teenager was charged on Monday (May 11) after allegedly assaulting Amos Yee over the weekend at an anime convention.
Bosco Chun Ho Wang, an 18-year-old Chinese national and Singapore permanent resident, was given one charge each of public nuisance and voluntarily causing hurt.
The incident occurred at about 2.10pm on Saturday (May 9) at level 4 of Suntec City Convention Centre.
Chun is accused of punching and kicking Yee. These acts, along with shouting, allegedly caused annoyance to the public.
If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, Chun could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.
If found guilty of committing public nuisance, he could be fined up to S$2,000.
After the incident, Yee posted a photo online showing a bloodied lip.
The 27-year-old Singaporean faces charges of his own relating to National Service obligations.
He is set for a pre-trial conference in relation to these charges on May 22.
Yee was deported to Singapore and charged in March, some 10 years after leaving the country for the United States.
This is not the first time Yee was attacked.
In 2015, he was slapped outside the State Courts by a man, with a clip of the attack widely circulated on social media.
The offender, Mr Neo Gim Huah, was given three weeks' jail, after a judge ruled that a custodial sentence was needed to send the message that vigilante justice cannot be condoned.