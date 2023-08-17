Police warn of new Android app scam targeting users of TikTok, dating platforms

SINGAPORE: The police on Thursday (Aug 17) warned members of the public about a new scam variant that involves malicious Android apps.

Victims of this scam are targeted through messages from purported female subjects on TikTok and dating apps such as MiChat and Tagged, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release.

"The victims would be asked to continue the engagement on WhatsApp. The scammers would then entice the victims by asking if they would like to continue chatting via a one-to-one video call while being naked or date the girl of their choice, or to access nude videos (or) photographs of the female subjects," SPF said.