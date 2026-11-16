Ang Mo Kio residents face longer walks, route disruptions from traffic changes around AMK Hub

SINGAPORE: A temporary reconfiguration of traffic flow around AMK Hub has residents and pedestrians in the area facing heightened inconvenience and confusion.

Some residents were still getting used to longer walking routes and new access arrangements, while others said they had not known about the changes beforehand.

The temporary measures, which started on Saturday (Nov 14), include a bus-only stretch along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, fewer westbound lanes, a relocated pedestrian crossing and the closure of ground-level access to an overhead bridge.

When CNA visited the area on Monday (Nov 16), several pedestrians were seen stopping to work out alternative routes and approaching traffic marshals for directions.

A resident who gave her name as Mdm Loh said it was the first morning she had encountered the new arrangements.

She had tried to make her usual way from her housing block towards AMK Hub but found it blocked, forcing her to turn back and find another way around.