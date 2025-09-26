Two teenagers arrested for mischief after fire at Ang Mo Kio HDB block

SINGAPORE: Two boys aged 16 and 17 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a fire in Ang Mo Kio.

The police were alerted to the blaze at Block 510 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 at about 8.25pm on Thursday (Sep 25).

Eleven people, aged between 18 months and 85 years old, were taken to hospital after being assessed for smoke inhalation.

A total of 90 people were evacuated from the block.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the fire involved a personal mobility aid and bicycles at the lift lobby on the seventh floor.

It was "swiftly extinguished", said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The police said the two teenagers were arrested for mischief by fire.