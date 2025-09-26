Two teenagers arrested for mischief after fire at Ang Mo Kio HDB block
Eleven people, aged between 18 months and 85 years old, were taken to hospital.
SINGAPORE: Two boys aged 16 and 17 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a fire in Ang Mo Kio.
The police were alerted to the blaze at Block 510 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 at about 8.25pm on Thursday (Sep 25).
Eleven people, aged between 18 months and 85 years old, were taken to hospital after being assessed for smoke inhalation.
A total of 90 people were evacuated from the block.
According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the fire involved a personal mobility aid and bicycles at the lift lobby on the seventh floor.
It was "swiftly extinguished", said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The police said the two teenagers were arrested for mischief by fire.
Member of Parliament for Ang Mo Kio GRC Nadia Ahmad Samdin said she had been at a Meet-The-People Session when the fire broke out, prompting her to rush over.
She said SCDF and the police were on the scene, with officers quickly extinguishing the fire, tending to residents and conducting investigations.
"Some children had run down without T-shirts and our staff brought over spare event tees, while a grassroots leader offered to bring down spare diapers," Ms Nadia said, expressing her gratitude to community centre staff and grassroots leaders who rushed over from neighbouring blocks to help.
They guided residents to rest in the community centre and brought wheelchairs for those with mobility issues, she added.
Ms Nadia said she and representatives from the Ang Mo Kio town council went round to see which units may need cleaning support and to get rid of the debris in the common area once SCDF gives the go-ahead.
“Thankfully, there are no fatalities or fire damage to units," she said. "Some residents were conveyed to the hospital for smoke inhalation. I have asked the agencies to keep me posted on the final outcome of the fire investigation, and if any resident needs more help.”