Ang Mo Kio HDB murder: 66-year-old suspect taken by police to crime scene

SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old Singaporean man charged with the murder of a 67-year-old woman was taken back to the crime scene in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday (Jan 21).

Ng Chen Heng is accused of causing the death of Lim Suan Lian between Nov 27 and 29 at Block 125 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

He was charged with Lim’s murder on Nov 30.

Ng arrived at the Ang Mo Kio block at around 9.07am in a white van. He was dressed in a red polo shirt, dark shorts, with his arms and legs in black restraints.

Accompanied by five plain-clothes officers, he was subsequently escorted up to the fourth floor.