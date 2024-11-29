Ang Mo Kio murder suspect often locked out of house, once broke its window shutters, neighbours say

SINGAPORE: The murder suspect in the death of a woman in Ang Mo Kio was often heard arguing with her and had been locked out of the house on multiple occasions, according to neighbours.

The 66-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Friday (Nov 29) after the 67-year-old woman was found dead in the same flat.

When CNA arrived at the scene at 1.05pm on Friday, a yellow slip of paper was perched on a window grille at the unit, stating that it had been locked by the police for investigations.

The woman's next-door neighbour, Madam Rahimah, who only wanted to be referred to by her first name, claimed the man once broke the window shutters after being locked out of the house by the woman – something that occurred multiple times and as recently as three weeks ago.

She said he would bang furiously on the doors and window shutters, and that she had called the police multiple times when the fights became too "serious".

Mdm Rahimah showed CNA photos on her phone of the broken window shutters. She also claimed that she had seen bruises on the woman's face and neck.

To her understanding, the man is not the woman's husband, although they have occasionally been seen "holding hands", Mdm Rahimah said.