28 animal smuggling cases detected in 2025, a 33% drop

SINGAPORE: Animal smuggling cases in Singapore fell 33 per cent in 2025 - continuing a downward trend from previous years, the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Feb 13).

In 2025, 28 animal smuggling cases were detected at Singapore’s borders, down from 42 in 2024, while 35 cases and 34 cases were detected in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

The cases in 2025 involved pets as well as wildlife for pet trade, such as dogs, cats, fish, birds and species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Eight of the cases led to court charges while 20 resulted in composition fines issued to offenders, including buyers, the authorities said.

CASES FROM 2025

In March, a man was arrested for attempting to smuggle three puppies through Tuas Checkpoint.

The puppies were hidden in a backpack and placed in the rear storage compartment of his motorcycle.

At the point of discovery, the puppies appeared drowsy and quiet, suggesting they had been sedated, NParks and ICA said.

All of them tested positive for Canine Parvovirus, with one puppy also testing positive for Canine Distemper virus – both highly contagious viruses that can result in severe complications and death.

The man was later sentenced to 18 weeks’ jail.