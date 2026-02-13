28 animal smuggling cases detected in 2025, a 33% drop
The cases involved pets as well as wildlife for pet trade, such as dogs, cats, fish, birds and endangered species like the white-rumped shama.
SINGAPORE: Animal smuggling cases in Singapore fell 33 per cent in 2025 - continuing a downward trend from previous years, the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Feb 13).
In 2025, 28 animal smuggling cases were detected at Singapore’s borders, down from 42 in 2024, while 35 cases and 34 cases were detected in 2023 and 2022 respectively.
The cases in 2025 involved pets as well as wildlife for pet trade, such as dogs, cats, fish, birds and species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
Eight of the cases led to court charges while 20 resulted in composition fines issued to offenders, including buyers, the authorities said.
CASES FROM 2025
In March, a man was arrested for attempting to smuggle three puppies through Tuas Checkpoint.
The puppies were hidden in a backpack and placed in the rear storage compartment of his motorcycle.
At the point of discovery, the puppies appeared drowsy and quiet, suggesting they had been sedated, NParks and ICA said.
All of them tested positive for Canine Parvovirus, with one puppy also testing positive for Canine Distemper virus – both highly contagious viruses that can result in severe complications and death.
The man was later sentenced to 18 weeks’ jail.
In October, a man was arrested for attempting to smuggle a white-rumped shama – a species protected under CITES - from Malaysia through Woodlands Checkpoint.
The bird was confined in a cylindrical plastic tube with both ends sealed with cloth and concealed in a jacket bag.
It was not provided with food or water and was kept in the tube for at least 1.5 hours, the authorities said. The bird subsequently died on the same day.
The man, who did not possess the required CITES import permit, was later sentenced to four weeks’ jail.
The illegal wildlife trade threatens the survival of endangered species and contributes to habitat destruction globally, the authorities said.
As a party to CITES, Singapore is committed to international efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade to ensure the long-term survival of animals protected under the agreement.
In November, an attempt to smuggle several different types of animals through several pieces of luggage transiting through Singapore was foiled.
The pieces of luggage contained about 2,500 red-eared sliders (a type of terrapin), six common marmosets, and an albino raccoon among other animals.
The animals were found in poor condition and several were found dead upon arrival in Singapore, the authorities said.
The surviving red-eared sliders also tested positive for salmonella.
Investigations are ongoing, the authorities said.
THE ISSUES WITH ANIMAL SMUGGLING
Animal smuggling can pose broader risks to public health and safety, NParks and ICA said.
Many smuggled animals may carry infectious and contagious diseases - either contracted at their place of origin or from other animals during transit – which can threaten native wildlife, resident pets and even humans.
NParks and ICA pointed out that Singapore has remained rabies-free since 1953 through strict import requirements and ongoing vaccination programmes.
Rabies, a disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans, has a 100 per cent fatality rate once symptoms appear.
“Animals that bypass these import requirements present a significant biosecurity risk, underscoring the need for continued vigilance to prevent the virus from being reintroduced,” the authorities said.
Animal smuggling also harms the individual animals – many of which are often transported in cramped conditions with poor ventilation.
These conditions increase contact between individual animals, which further exacerbates the risk of disease transmission.
In some cases, the animals are also heavily sedated to minimise noise and movement to avoid detection by the authorities.
Many smuggled animals suffer from injuries, poor health and even death as a result of these conditions.
ZERO-TOLERANCE STANCE
The government takes a zero-tolerance stance on the illegal trade and import of pet animals and wildlife, NParks and ICA said.
The necessary and appropriate enforcement action against offenders will be taken, regardless of the type and number of animals being smuggled, they added.
“Beyond enforcement, the community also has a crucial role to play,” said NParks Group Director of Enforcement and Investigation Jessica Kwok.
“For example, veterinarians can help identify and report suspected cases of smuggled animals to NParks when these animals are brought under their care, while businesses and the public can also do their part by not contributing to the demand for illegally imported animals.”
NParks strongly encourages prospective pet owners to adopt from animal welfare groups or purchase only from licensed pet shops.
Members of the public should not purchase pets from unlicensed sources, such as social media or online platforms, as the health status of these animals are unknown, NParks said.
“Furthermore, such animals may not have been bred in accordance with the animal health and care standards imposed by NParks on licensed breeders and pet shops.”
Under the Animals and Birds Act, offenders caught importing any animal or bird without a licence may be fined up to S$10,000 (US$8,000), jailed up to 12 months, or both.
The illegal trade of wildlife, including non-CITES species, is regulated under the amended Wildlife Act.
Under the Act, a person must not offer for sale, sell or export any wildlife, whether alive or dead, or any part of a wildlife, unless the person has the Director General’s written approval to do so.
Those found to have violated the laws may be fined up to S$50,000, jailed up to two years, or both.
Under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act, those found guilty of illegally importing CITES Appendix I specimens face fines of up to S$100,000 per specimen and imprisonment of up to six years.
Appendix I includes all species threatened with extinction which are or may be affected by trade. It includes Asian Arowanas and Indian Star tortoises.
Those who import animals listed in CITES Appendix II and III may face fines of up to S$50,000 per specimen and imprisonment of up to four years.
The species listed in CITES Appendix II may be threatened with extinction if trade of these species is not strictly regulated. Those listed in Appendix III are protected in at least one country.