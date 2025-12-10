Troubled animal welfare group to downsize, stop taking in new animals amid funding woes

SINGAPORE: The animal welfare group, Animal Lovers League, will stop taking in new animals and will downsize its operations in a bid to remain financially sustainable, founder Mohan Div Sreedharan said on Wednesday (Dec 10).

He said the group – one of Singapore's largest animal shelters – had been grappling with funding issues for years, made worse after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to scale down follows news that the group had lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge in Sungei Tengah. Authorities announced the move on Monday, citing animal welfare issues.

The organisation also owes a total of 53 months’ rent to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks), which runs the lodge.

Speaking to reporters at the lodge, Mr Mohan said: “Previously, we had funds coming in because we were doing animal boarding as well.”

Animal Lovers League moved to Sungei Tengah in March 2018 from its previous location at Pasir Ris Farmland, occupying 10 units. It has been registered as a society since 2002 and became a registered charity on Jan 30, 2015.

Besides rental fees, a large share of its costs comes from veterinary care, which it provides for animals under its no-kill policy.

“When we do that, it costs money,” Mr Mohan said, adding that expenses quickly exceeded what the group could raise through donations.

The situation deteriorated after COVID-19, when donations across the animal welfare sector dwindled and more people began giving up their pets, he said.

“We saw trouble coming, but the ministry was very kind to us. Until now, the boiling point is reached, so they had to take some action. That’s what transpired,” he said.

Mr Mohan said that Animal Lovers League could not sustain its scale despite being one of the biggest no-kill shelters in Singapore.

“The whole industry is fragmented. Now everybody's out there soliciting for funds. So the funds are not directed to the people who are legitimate and need large amounts of money,” he said.

“Now every Tom, Dick and Harry is asking for funds. So the funds actually is not directed to where it’s needed. We don’t get enough, sufficient support.”

Other animal shelters have offered to take in some of the animals, while efforts to rehome the rest are ongoing.

“That’s the plan we are trying to fulfil right now, so the animals will have somewhere to go, and they will not be left in the lurch,” he said, adding that that is the one thing “we want to avoid”.

Mr Mohan said the group is responding to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s (MCCY) queries on its operations. He added that their accountant left earlier this year, and fellow founder Catherine Lee Sai Lang Strong has been handling the books despite being unwell.

MINISTER CALLS FOR UNDERSTANDING

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with the group's founders, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said he has known Mr Mohan for at least 15 years.

“They've got a team of about 10 volunteers, and he and Cathy, of course, are well known. They've been doing good work,” he said.

“His NGO (non-governmental organisation) is one of the very few, if not the only, one which takes in very old animals which are not likely to be rehomed. The ALL, Animal Lovers League, also does not believe in euthanasia, so the animals are cared for until the end of their life.”

This means that its costs are very high, said Mr Shanmugam, who is also the home affairs minister.

“They have tried, but I understand, they did not manage to raise enough funds, and they have had funding challenges after COVID,” he said.

He said Mr Mohan and his team had “very good intentions, very good hearts” but struggled with fundraising.

Referring to a social media post he made about the saga, Mr Shanmugam said he had not been aware at the time that the charity was under investigation.

The office of Commissioner of Charities had earlier said it was looking into the governance and administration of the Animal Lovers League, following feedback and the group's "non-compliance with the Charities Act".

“I realised that even though I speak in my personal capacity, it has larger implications. But I will say this, I decided to speak up because people were criticising ALL, people were jumping in, some were criticising MND and AVS. And I felt that people ought to understand the facts,” he said.

He added that Mr Mohan had devoted much of his life to animal welfare and was a committed and sincere person.

“I felt that some sympathy was necessary. Maybe they weren't good with financials, they didn't raise enough money, they didn't know how to plan. They were very intent on keeping the animals to the end of life, but they don't know the means to do it. Both are management issues,” he said.