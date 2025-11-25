Probation report called for ex-Tanjong Pagar United footballer who punched rivals after match

SINGAPORE: A probation suitability report has been called for Aniq Rizqin, the ex-Tanjong Pagar United footballer who punched two rival players after a heated match at Jurong East Stadium earlier this year.

On Tuesday (Nov 25), Aniq, whose full name is Rizqin Aniq Rahaizad, pleaded guilty in the State Courts to one count of voluntarily causing hurt, while another charge of the same nature will be considered when he is sentenced.

The 20-year-old was given a 30-month ban and fined S$2,000 (US$1,530) by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) over the violent conduct, which took place during a Singapore Premier League Under-21 match on Feb 10, 2025. Footage of the incident was circulated online.

Days after the incident, Tanjong Pagar United announced that Aniq's contract was terminated, and issued an apology over the incident.

A HEATED GAME

Aniq's team had played Albirex Niigata at Jurong East Stadium with about 100 to 200 people attending the evening game.

According to court documents, tensions started rising during the second half of the match when Tanjong Pagar United was in the lead. Players from both sides began playing roughly by shoving and taunting each other.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old Albirex player who cannot be named as he is protected under the Children and Young Persons Act, uttered a vulgarity and shouted "happy or not" at another Tajnong Pagar United player who blocked his goal.

Aniq overheard it and reported the incident to the referee, who told him to calm down.

After Tanjong Pagar United won the match, both teams lined up to shake hands.

As Aniq and the 18-year-old Albirex player shook hands, the former said "happy or not" before punching the him on his mouth, drawing blood.

Fellow Albirex player Kenji Austin Ho, 21, intervened and pushed away Aniq, who was then taken off the pitch to cool down. But he ran back and punched Ho on the side of his face.

Ho lost consciousness for about a minute and was given medical assistance. He suffered swelling and numbness over his left jaw as a result.

Upon waking up, the confused Ho was taken to hospital, where he was treated for a concussion and given sick leave from Feb 10 to Feb 11, 2025.

Due to the incident, he suffered from panic attacks "characterised by episodes of shortness of breath and feelings of tension and fear", court documents stated.

Ho was diagnosed with mild post-traumatic stress disorder and panic disorder, with a doctor recommending that he be given stay-out privileges, as he was serving his national service.

He spent S$534.10 for the consultation and the memo. He also spent S$116.10 on transport via private-hire vehicles due to the lack of public transport options when he had to head home.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thaddeus Tan did not object to the court calling for a probation suitability report.

Mr Tan added that the prosecution will be seeking compensation for the medical and transport costs, which came up to about $650.

Sentencing has been fixed for Jan 6.

For voluntarily causing hurt, those found guilty could be jailed up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.