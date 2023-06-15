Anti-hangover products gain popularity among drinkers with Singapore’s nightlife reopening
Some analysts, however, are concerned about implications from such products, which come in liquid or pill form, such as over-drinking and long-term health issues.
SINGAPORE: More people here are turning to so-called “hangover supplements” to curb the effects of drinking alcohol.
One firm, DrinkAid, told CNA it has sold over 1.5 million such anti-hangover pills since 2020.
This trend comes more than a year after nightlife joints were allowed to reopen fully from the pandemic, with all restrictions and COVID-19 safety measures lifted.
DrinkAid co-founder Solomon Poon said that when the firm first started in 2020, there was low uptake of the product due to restrictions which limited the number of people at gatherings.
The sales numbers spiked instantly when the limits were completely removed by the government later on, said Mr Poon.
“We saw an instant doubling of the sales from there, and it's only steadily grown since then,” he said, adding that the firm has been able to boost its marketing efforts with the return of events such as weddings and corporate events.
A CURE FOR HANGOVERS?
For some people, drinking is one way of letting loose and having a good time.
To avoid a horrible morning after, they pop the “hangover pills” to feel better.
Mr Eugene Ling, a 34-year-old creative director, told CNA: “I use that when I meet clients (or) meet friends on a Tuesday or Wednesday night, and next day I will actually be refreshed and go back to work.”
Labels on the products instruct consumers to take them before and after drinking, claiming to increase alcohol tolerance, bring less discomfort and reduce "Asian Flush".
They are also commonly alleged to ease hangovers, and can be easily found in liquid or pill forms in pharmacies and nightlife joints.
The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) told CNA that there is no single medication that is effective for the whole range of hangover symptoms, such as dehydration, lethargy, headache and vomiting.
Such products are also not allowed to claim to relieve or prevent hangovers in its publicity materials, it added.
FALSE SENSE OF SECURITY
Some analysts are concerned the supplements may make people think they can guzzle alcohol without restraint.
Professor Sharon Ng, head of the Marketing Division at Nanyang Technological University’s Nanyang Business School, said the pills can “give people a false sense of security”.
“It's probably going to lead to over-drinking. People may also feel that they can drive after drinking or they can operate machinery after drinking, which is not the intended effect of the pills,” she said.
Dr Andrew Fang, a family physician from Doctor Anywhere, said the natural ingredients do provide some relief to consumers, but only for immediate symptoms.
“I think they do to some extent help with the alcohol side effects, but they don't totally eliminate the negative effects of alcohol consumption, especially the long-term effects like liver inflammation, gastritis (and) obesity,” he warned.
Doctors also emphasised that people still need to drink plenty of water and get enough rest, after a night out of drinking.
DrinkAid said it has disclaimers on its packaging label, along with reminders to drink responsibly.
There may be situations where people drink beyond their thresholds, and no amount of anti-hangover products can help, noted DrinkAid co-founder Ryan Foo.
“It doesn't discount the fact that there are still health effects that might occur from the sole act of drinking,” he added.
The home-grown firm said its sales are increasing each year, and it is expanding to other countries in the region, including Thailand and Malaysia, as well as further abroad, such as the United States and United Kingdom.