Some local antique stores see boost in sales of Singapore-related items

YOUNGER COLLECTORS

Vintage store Viewpoint Trading and Collectibles, for instance, has seen sales of Singapore-related items - such as old-school toys and memorabilia - rise by up to 30 per cent.

Prices for these items range from S$10 (US$7.80) to S$2,000.

Store owner Michael Poh said that milestone national events typically lead to a boost in business.

He added that sales during Singapore’s 60th birthday this year have outperformed those during its 50th anniversary by about 20 per cent.

"A lot of people want to buy something that helps them remember what Singapore is all about," he said.

One particular bestseller are National Day mini-flags featuring designs from the 1970s - an era just after the nation’s independence.

Its rarity lies in the fact that it is cloth-based, especially as modern designs have largely shifted to plastic, said Mr Poh. While there used to be 300 pieces, only nine remain at the moment.

Many of the items he sells are difficult to come by and represent a tangible part of Singapore’s history, said Mr Poh.