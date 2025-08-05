Some local antique stores see boost in sales of Singapore-related items
A new generation of younger customers, inspired by social media, is keen to explore the nation’s history through vintage items, store owners told CNA.
SINGAPORE: Some local antique stores have seen sales of Singapore-related items rise by up to 40 per cent this year compared with last year, ahead of the country’s 60th birthday on Saturday (Aug 9).
Their customers are also younger, as a new generation - spurred on by social media - is keen to explore the nation’s history through vintage items, store owners told CNA.
These collectors are drawn to nostalgia and eager to preserve a tangible piece of Singapore’s past, they added.
YOUNGER COLLECTORS
Vintage store Viewpoint Trading and Collectibles, for instance, has seen sales of Singapore-related items - such as old-school toys and memorabilia - rise by up to 30 per cent.
Prices for these items range from S$10 (US$7.80) to S$2,000.
Store owner Michael Poh said that milestone national events typically lead to a boost in business.
He added that sales during Singapore’s 60th birthday this year have outperformed those during its 50th anniversary by about 20 per cent.
"A lot of people want to buy something that helps them remember what Singapore is all about," he said.
One particular bestseller are National Day mini-flags featuring designs from the 1970s - an era just after the nation’s independence.
Its rarity lies in the fact that it is cloth-based, especially as modern designs have largely shifted to plastic, said Mr Poh. While there used to be 300 pieces, only nine remain at the moment.
Many of the items he sells are difficult to come by and represent a tangible part of Singapore’s history, said Mr Poh.
He noted that the buyers of such items are getting younger, as increased visibility on social media platforms such as Facebook draws more attention to them.
“People in their 30s or 40s are coming into this. They’re buying this type of vintage, this retro stuff,” he said.
“And the seniors, who are now in their 70s or 80s - they’re selling off their stuff.”
Yet Mr Poh said the store cannot rely solely on its online presence, as having a physical space allows potential buyers to verify the authenticity of items.
“They need to come down and see … because on social media, it’s just photos,” he added.
WILLING TO SPLURGE
Meanwhile, another antique store, Treasure at Home, has also recorded a 40 per cent increase in sales of Singapore-related items over the past year.
Items such as coats of arms that were previously hung in government buildings, as well as posters and documents from the nation's yesteryears, remain especially popular during the National Day period.
Ceramic cups that hawkers in the 1960s used to sell beverages in are also flying off the shelves.
“The vintage landscape in Singapore is actually growing,” said Mr Sadri Farick, owner of the family-run antique store in Tai Seng.
“Cafes are buying from us, museums, big corporations as well, and even people overseas.”
Mr Sadri said efforts to preserve heritage buildings and promote awareness of Singapore’s history through revamped museums have helped instil a deeper appreciation of the past.
He added that social media has also played a role in making historical information more accessible, allowing more people to learn and engage with it.
Mr Sadri said some collectors are willing to spend significantly on these items. Some enter the store with a budget of S$200 but end up leaving with over S$1,000 worth of purchases.
Even with the rise in sales, both stores said sourcing vintage and rare pieces remains a challenge, and that they will continue seeking out seniors who may still be holding on to treasured parts of Singapore’s history.