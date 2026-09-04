Apple Pay Express Mode available on MRT, LRT since mid-August; public transport rollout by end-2027

SINGAPORE: Commuters have been able to use Apple Pay Express Mode on Singapore's MRT and LRT network since mid-August, with the feature set to be extended across the entire public transport network by the end of 2027, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Sep 4).

Express Mode allows commuters to tap in and out using their iPhone or Apple Watch without waking or unlocking the device, or authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode, making fare payments quicker and more convenient.

On buses, the feature currently works only with enhanced card readers, which were first announced on LTA's Facebook page in June.

These readers are being progressively rolled out across the bus fleet, said LTA.

LTA said previously that the enhanced card readers have larger displays, sharper visuals and faster updates on SimplyGo transactions. They also allow commuters to tap anywhere on the screen to pay fares.

"Testing the new readers under real-world operating conditions allows us to evaluate their performance and reliability before they are rolled out across the fleet. This will help ensure a smoother and more user-friendly experience for commuters," it said.