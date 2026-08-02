Man arrested after marble fired from catapult allegedly damages Woodlands flat window

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Aug 1) after using a catapult to shoot marbles at birds, with one of the projectiles believed to have damaged the window of a flat in Woodlands.

Police were alerted on Tuesday to a damaged bedroom window at Block 646 Woodlands Ring Road.

The damage was believed to be caused by an impact from a projectile, according to the police news release on Sunday.

Officers established the man's identity through ground enquiries and arrested him on Saturday.

"A catapult, an assortment of marbles and pebbles were seized as case exhibits," police said.

Investigations found that the man had allegedly used a catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds along Woodlands Ring Road and one of the marbles was believed to have struck and damaged a window of a residential unit.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with committing a rash act.