Logo
Logo

Singapore

Man arrested after marble fired from catapult allegedly damages Woodlands flat window
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Man arrested after marble fired from catapult allegedly damages Woodlands flat window

Investigations revealed that the man had used a catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds along Woodlands Ring Road.

Man arrested after marble fired from catapult allegedly damages Woodlands flat window

Damage to the window of the residential unit along Woodlands Ring Road. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

02 Aug 2026 08:31AM (Updated: 02 Aug 2026 08:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Aug 1) after using a catapult to shoot marbles at birds, with one of the projectiles believed to have damaged the window of a flat in Woodlands.

Police were alerted on Tuesday to a damaged bedroom window at Block 646 Woodlands Ring Road. 

The damage was believed to be caused by an impact from a projectile, according to the police news release on Sunday.

Officers established the man's identity through ground enquiries and arrested him on Saturday.

"A catapult, an assortment of marbles and pebbles were seized as case exhibits," police said.

Investigations found that the man had allegedly used a catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds along Woodlands Ring Road and one of the marbles was believed to have struck and damaged a window of a residential unit.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with committing a rash act.

Investigations revealed that the man had used the catapult to shoot marbles at a flock of birds along Woodlands Ring Road. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The offence carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$2,500 (US$1,950), or both.

The police said they take a serious view of these dangerous acts and will spare no effort to track down those who endanger the safety of others and damage property.

Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law, they added.

Source: CNA/rj

Related Topics

Crime
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement