ART SG fair returns amid rising confidence in Singapore’s art market

SINGAPORE: A growing base of collectors and shifting tastes are reshaping Singapore’s art scene, as ART SG returns for its fourth edition this weekend.

Taking place from Friday (Jan 23) to Sunday at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the exhibition is widely regarded as Southeast Asia’s leading contemporary art fair.

This year’s edition comes against the backdrop of renewed confidence in Singapore’s art market, with auction house Sotheby’s saying the number of Singapore-based collectors grew by about a third between 2021 and last year.

A NEW GENERATION OF COLLECTORS

More than 100 exhibitors from over 30 countries and territories are taking part in ART SG this year, with works spanning a wide range of media and themes.

One example is a collaborative series of photographs by Singaporean artist Robert Zhao and South Asian artist Atul Bhalla, which explores heritage and the environment.

Such works reflect broader changes in collecting behaviour.