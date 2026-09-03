Arts groups, museums seek to sustain momentum after SG Culture Pass attendance boost

REACHING NEW AUDIENCES

The scheme appears to be reaching beyond the usual arts crowd.

Of the 1.4 million Singaporeans who registered for the pass, 68 per cent had not attended a local arts and culture event in the previous five years, according to MCCY.

Nine in 10 users surveyed also said they were willing to attend another local arts and culture event after using their credits.

Youths aged 18 to 35 accounted for 43 per cent of credit usage, while adults and seniors made up 38 per cent and 19 per cent respectively, the ministry said.

Arts groups say the challenge now is to sustain that momentum and reach those who may be harder to draw in.

At the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT), more than 60 per cent of the audience for its recent musical Legally Blonde used the Culture Pass.

Productions like this have helped bring in newcomers.

The theatre company said roughly half of Culture Pass users are visiting SRT for the first time.

Its focus in the scheme's second year will shift towards people who are not regular arts-goers.

“It's my sense that the older generation especially are not so frequent arts consumers,” said SRT’s managing director Charlotte Nors.

“The first wave of Culture Pass users might have a higher percentage of people who are theatre goers or arts consumers.”

SRT plans to introduce special Culture Pass packages for selected productions, including performances where the S$100 credit can cover two tickets.

It also hopes to encourage older Singaporeans to use their credits to take younger family members to children's shows.