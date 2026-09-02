Over S$30 million in SG Culture Pass credits used; new portal to help seniors access cultural outings

SINGAPORE: Around 411,000 Singaporeans have used more than S$30.4 million (US$23.9 million) in SG Culture Pass credits in the scheme's first year, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said on Wednesday (Sep 2).

As of Aug 31, about S$2.9 million had been spent on Singapore literature books, while about S$1.6 million had been used on local films.

Of the 1.4 million Singaporeans who registered for the SG Culture Pass, 68 per cent had not attended a local arts and culture event in the previous five years, MCCY said.

The ministry added it has been working with Active Ageing Centres, community clubs and nursing homes to organise cultural outings for seniors.

These partners help identify suitable events, redeem SG Culture Pass credits and plan the outings, helping seniors overcome barriers such as digital literacy and mobility challenges.

To make such outings easier to organise, MCCY will introduce a new Group-Assist Portal from mid-October, allowing more community partners to organise group outings and simplify the redemption of SG Culture Pass credits.

The portal will be piloted for outings from November to December in partnership with organisations such as Lions Befrienders and Care Corner Seniors Services.

“The launch of the new Group-Assist Portal will help us continue supporting seniors in staying socially connected and mentally active through organised outings to SG Culture Pass programmes,” said Care Corner Active Ageing Group deputy director Sharon Tang.

REACHING NEW AUDIENCES

Nine in 10 survey respondents who attended a programme using their credits said they were willing to attend another local cultural offering beyond the SG Culture Pass.

Youths aged 18 to 35 accounted for 43 per cent of credit usage, while adults and seniors made up 38 per cent and 19 per cent respectively, MCCY said.

Live events were the most common type of programme supported by the SG Culture Pass and accounted for the largest share of credit usage across all age groups.

“The SG Culture Pass provides this important nudge,” said Dr Hoe Su Fern, principal research fellow and director of the Cultural Policy Lab at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts.

“It offers a crucial first taste of the arts,” she said, adding that this could help normalise activities such as watching a play or learning pottery as everyday pastimes.

Dr Hoe noted, however, that a single visit rarely builds lasting habits, and that whether people return depends on efforts by practitioners, organisations and supporters to turn that initial experience into a longer-term relationship.