SG Culture Pass book buys: 1,500 SingLit titles at 40 outlets islandwide
The S$100 credits from the pass are valid until the end of 2028 and they can be used from Mar 1 for the eligible publications.
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can choose from about 1,500 Singapore literature (SingLit) titles and use their SG Culture Pass credits to pay for these books from Mar 1.
The credits can be used at nine participating bookstores across some 40 outlets islandwide.
Eligible titles include fiction, poetry, plays and literary short essays in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil that are authored by a Singaporean or permanent resident, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said on Friday (Feb 27).
These books can be identified by the official SG Culture Pass sticker on the cover, and the eligible titles offered will differ among the bookstores.
Buyers will have to log in to their SG Culture Pass account on the official website to pay for the books.
If they do not have enough credits to cover the full amount, the remaining balance can be paid using cash, credit card or other available payment methods at the bookstore.
No refunds will be provided for books bought using the credits, which are valid for use until the end of 2028.
Eligible books may also be available for sale at independently organised pop-up venues, book fairs and festivals, the ministry said.
They include the upcoming World Book Day and Singapore Chinese Book Fair from Apr 17 to 21, as well as the Asian Festival of Children's Content Book Fair from May 21 to 24.
Interested SingLit authors may take part in the scheme through their publishers, MCCY added.
The ministry had been working closely with publishers, bookstores and distributors on the use of the credits for eligible publications.
“With the introduction of book purchases, we hope to encourage more Singaporeans (to go to) bookstores to explore our diverse Singaporean voices and stories, and strengthen our local culture and identity,” it said.
The credits cannot be used to buy books online or to get e-books.
SG Culture Pass: Where to buy SingLit books with your credits
- Book Bar (57 Duxton Road)
- Books Kinokuniya
- Ngee Ann City store
- Raffles City store
- Bugis Junction store
- City Book Room (87 Joo Chiat Road, #03-02 The Modules)
- Lingzi Warehouse Books Sale (48 Toh Guan Road East, #06-106)
Maha Yu Yi (Bras Basah Complex)
- Maha Yu Yi Culture & Event Centre
- Maha Yu Yi Bookstore
- Maha Yu Yi Story House
- Popular Bookstore
- West Gate
- West Mall
- White Sands Mall
- Tampines Mall
- The Woodleigh Mall
- Tiong Bahru Plaza
- Toa Payoh Hub
- United Square
- VivoCity
- Waterway Point
- Northpoint City
- Oasis Terraces
- Paya Lebar Quarter
- The Seletar Mall
- City Square Mall
- The Clementi Mall
- Compass One Mall
- Heartland Mall
- Junction 8 Shopping Centre
- Jurong Point Shopping Centre
- Lot One Shopping Mall
- Nex Mall
- Bedok Mall
- Bras Basah Complex (POP@Central)
- Bukit Panjang Plaza
- Causeway Point
- Union Book (Bras Basah Complex)
- Wardah Books (58 Bussorah Street)
Woods in the Books
- Woods in the Books Katong
- Woods in the Books New Bahru
- Books Ahoy! (Forum The Shopping Mall)
Previously, Mr David Neo, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, noted that in 2024, almost one in three adults here read a SingLit book.
This was based on a poll for the National Library Board's 2024 National Reading Habits Survey.
MORE THAN S$13.8 MILLION WORTH OF CREDITS USED
The culture pass, launched last September, allows Singaporeans aged 18 and above to use S$100 (US$78) in credits to offset ticket costs for Singapore arts and heritage events such as cultural performances, museum exhibitions and more.
The government has set aside about S$300 million for this initiative.
As of noon on Feb 24, more than S$13.8 million worth of credits have been used, with more than 1.2 million Singaporeans completing their registration for the pass, MCCY said.
Of those who have registered for the pass, 68 per cent have not previously attended a Singapore arts and culture event in the past five years.
More than 1,000 arts and heritage programmes have been listed with the SG Culture Pass, with additions to come, the ministry said.
To register for the SG Culture Pass, go to its official website.