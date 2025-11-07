SG Culture Pass credits can be used to buy SingLit books from March 2026

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans will be able to use their SG Culture Pass credits to purchase Singapore literature (SingLit) books at particpating bookstores from Mar 1, 2026, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Friday (Nov 7).

Such credits can already be used on over 600 arts and heritage programmes, with local literary works and films to be progressively introduced into the scheme.

This will give Singaporeans more ways to explore new experiences, while supporting local practitioners in the arts and heritage sector, MCCY said.

Eligible books include fiction, poetry, plays and literary short essays in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil, and authored by a Singaporean or permanent resident at the point of publication.

The ministry also said it has worked with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to pilot SG Culture Pass support for local films.

This will start with local film programmes by the Singapore International Film Festival, which takes place from Nov 26 to Dec 7.

Eligible film screenings must be of feature length, and be directed, produced or written by a Singaporean or permanent resident, or be adapted from Singaporean intellectual property.

Speaking at the opening of the Singapore Writers’ Festival 2025 at Victoria Theatre, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo referenced the National Library Board’s 2024 National Reading Habits Survey.

Almost one in three adults polled read a SingLit book last year, he noted.

“The government wants to encourage more Singaporeans to love Sing Lit, so that our shared identity can be further nurtured and strengthened,” Mr Neo said, adding that MCCY had been working closely with bookstores, publishers, and distributors to roll this initiative out.

“I hope SG Culture Pass will be a key catalyst to help Singaporeans love SingLit.”