SG Culture Pass credits can be used to buy SingLit books from March 2026
Local literary works and films will be progressively introduced into the scheme, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans will be able to use their SG Culture Pass credits to purchase Singapore literature (SingLit) books at particpating bookstores from Mar 1, 2026, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Friday (Nov 7).
Such credits can already be used on over 600 arts and heritage programmes, with local literary works and films to be progressively introduced into the scheme.
This will give Singaporeans more ways to explore new experiences, while supporting local practitioners in the arts and heritage sector, MCCY said.
Eligible books include fiction, poetry, plays and literary short essays in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil, and authored by a Singaporean or permanent resident at the point of publication.
The ministry also said it has worked with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to pilot SG Culture Pass support for local films.
This will start with local film programmes by the Singapore International Film Festival, which takes place from Nov 26 to Dec 7.
Eligible film screenings must be of feature length, and be directed, produced or written by a Singaporean or permanent resident, or be adapted from Singaporean intellectual property.
Speaking at the opening of the Singapore Writers’ Festival 2025 at Victoria Theatre, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo referenced the National Library Board’s 2024 National Reading Habits Survey.
Almost one in three adults polled read a SingLit book last year, he noted.
“The government wants to encourage more Singaporeans to love Sing Lit, so that our shared identity can be further nurtured and strengthened,” Mr Neo said, adding that MCCY had been working closely with bookstores, publishers, and distributors to roll this initiative out.
“I hope SG Culture Pass will be a key catalyst to help Singaporeans love SingLit.”
OVER S$5 MILLION WORTH OF CREDITS USED
The culture pass allows Singaporeans to use S$100 (US$77) in credits to offset ticket purchases for local arts and heritage events. It was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2025 speech and the government has set aside about S$300 million for the initiative.
MCCY noted that over S$5 million worth of credits have been used, with more than 435,000 Singaporeans completing their registration for the pass.
It has also collaborated with partners such as active ageing centres, community clubs, and nursing homes, to pilot group outings for seniors.
Six pilot outings for more than 170 seniors have already been conducted, with another two more planned in November.
Such organised outings help to overcome barriers such as digital literacy and mobility challenges, said the ministry.
It is also exploring ways to bring arts and cultural programmes directly to seniors who face mobility constraints.
For instance, MCCY is piloting with Bukit Batok Care Home, where cultural activities are brought to the premises, so that seniors do not have to travel.
The ministry added it plans to leverage insights from these pilot initiatives to empower more partners to independently organise similar programmes and help scale efforts to reach a larger number of Singaporeans.