ASEAN Cup: More than 10 venues to screen Singapore-Thailand semi-final live
With tickets for the 6,000-seat Jalan Besar Stadium snapped up within hours, community clubs and Kallang Wave Mall are among the venues giving fans another way to cheer on their teams.
SINGAPORE: Football fans who missed out on tickets to the ASEAN Hyundai Cup semi-final will still be able to soak up the atmosphere, with more than 10 venues across the country set to hold live screenings of the upcoming matches.
The Singapore Lions will face Thailand in an eagerly anticipated first-leg clash on Saturday (Aug 15) at Jalan Besar Stadium, with kick-off at 9pm. The second leg will be played on Aug 18 at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium.
The Lions are unbeaten in this year's tournament, securing their place in the semi-finals after a 1-1 draw with Indonesia last Friday.
Singapore’s home matches in this year’s tournament have been held at the 6,000-seat Jalan Besar Stadium, with the 55,000-seat National Stadium unavailable after being used for the National Day Parade and its rehearsals.
The Kallang Group said reinstatement works at the National Stadium following the conclusion of the parade would take approximately two-and-a-half weeks.
Tickets for Saturday’s match were snapped up shortly after going on sale on Wednesday, with some supporters saying they had joined the online queue even before sales opened at 11am but were unable to secure seats.
BRINGING THE ATMOSPHERE TO THE HEARTLANDS
More than 10 venues across the country will hold watch parties, with some screening either the home or away leg, or both.
West Coast Community Centre is among the venues preparing to welcome fans for Saturday’s match.
The community centre will be decked out in Singapore’s national colours and filled with seats to cater to football fans of all ages.
Mr Prakash Kumar Hetamsaria, a committee member of the People’s Association Community Sports Council, said there had been strong interest in the screening, particularly after tickets to Saturday’s match sold out.
“It's not just about the screening; it's about how we can bring the residents together … whereby they will come with their family, friends, and maybe (get to know their) neighbours.”
West Coast Community Centre had previously hosted screenings during the World Cup, which drew large crowds, he said.
“We had a very good experience during the World Cup. So good for residents to … take this opportunity to bond together,” he added.
THAI FANS READY TO BACK THEIR TEAM
Thailand will have plenty of support of its own at Jalan Besar Stadium.
CNA understands that all 250 tickets allocated to the Football Association of Thailand have been taken up.
Ms Pacheun Maleipan, a committee member of the Thai Association of Singapore, said the allocation would help ensure Thai supporters were seated together.
For those unable to get inside the stadium, some supporters are planning to gather outside, she said.
“Many people (plan to) sit outside the stadium and just hear the sounds and sing the Thai songs,” Ms Maleipan said.
“It is so good that we can see them support (even from) outside the stadium."
Ms Grace Lim, a Thai football fan who has lived in Singapore for more than a decade, will be among those attending Saturday’s match.
For her, a Singapore-Thailand encounter carries particular significance.
She said both countries are close to her heart, although she admitted that when it comes to football, she is “a little bit emotionally” inclined towards Thailand.
Ahead of the match, Ms Lim and other Thai supporters in Singapore are planning to meet other fans arriving from Thailand at the airport and discuss how they will show their support for the team.
“We want everything to be nice, enjoyable, and most importantly, that we will cheer our team while being respectful of both countries, Singapore and Thailand as well.”
WHERE TO WATCH
Screenings of the first leg on Saturday will be held at venues such as Our Tampines Hub and Kallang Wave Mall, as well as Tampines North, West Coast, Boon Lay, Woodlands, Cheng San and ACE The Place community centres.
Screenings of the second leg in Bangkok on Tuesday will be held at venues including Our Tampines Hub and Kallang Wave Mall, and Tampines West, Woodlands, Boon Lay, Bishan and One Punggol community centres.
You can catch the ASEAN Hyundai Cup live or on-demand on mewatch until 26 August.
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