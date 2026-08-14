ASEAN Cup: More than 10 venues to screen Singapore-Thailand semi-final live

SINGAPORE: Football fans who missed out on tickets to the ASEAN Hyundai Cup semi-final will still be able to soak up the atmosphere, with more than 10 venues across the country set to hold live screenings of the upcoming matches.

The Singapore Lions will face Thailand in an eagerly anticipated first-leg clash on Saturday (Aug 15) at Jalan Besar Stadium, with kick-off at 9pm. The second leg will be played on Aug 18 at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium.

The Lions are unbeaten in this year's tournament, securing their place in the semi-finals after a 1-1 draw with Indonesia last Friday.

Singapore’s home matches in this year’s tournament have been held at the 6,000-seat Jalan Besar Stadium, with the 55,000-seat National Stadium unavailable after being used for the National Day Parade and its rehearsals.

The Kallang Group said reinstatement works at the National Stadium following the conclusion of the parade would take approximately two-and-a-half weeks.

Tickets for Saturday’s match were snapped up shortly after going on sale on Wednesday, with some supporters saying they had joined the online queue even before sales opened at 11am but were unable to secure seats.