'Nobody gave us a chance in this group': Gavin Lee hails Lions after making ASEAN football championship semis

SINGAPORE: Lions head coach Gavin Lee praised his team’s fortitude after progressing to the semi-finals of the ASEAN football championship on Friday (Aug 7).

At the Jalan Besar Stadium, a 66th-minute Ilhan Fandi equaliser was enough to seal Singapore’s progression to the tournament semi-finals after Ragnar Oratmangoen put the away side ahead in the 47th minute.

"I'm just very proud of the boys and staff. It hasn't been an easy journey," said Lee at a post-match press conference.

"Even before the tournament started, nobody gave us a chance really in this group. And so for us to just dig deep and grind (out) the performances and results is just a nice feeling as a coach."