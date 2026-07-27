Singapore beat Timor-Leste, maintain unbeaten start to ASEAN football championship

SINGAPORE: Singapore continued their unbeaten start to the ASEAN Hyundai Cup by beating Timor-Leste 2-0 on Monday (July 27).

In front of a crowd of 4,665 at the Jalan Besar Stadium, goals from Ilhan Fandi and Song Ui-young were enough to give Gavin Lee’s men their second consecutive group stage victory.

This win follows the Lions’ 2-1 victory over Cambodia last Friday, which came courtesy of a last-gasp Ilhan scissors kick.

Lee made three changes to the starting line-up on Monday, with Ilhan, Song and Nur Adam Abdullah replacing Shawal Anuar, Ryhan Stewart and Hami Syahin.