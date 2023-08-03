Asia Sentinel had to carry POFMA notice on main page to reach as many readers as possible: Janil Puthucheary

SINGAPORE: Online publication Asia Sentinel was required to carry a government-issued correction notice on both its main page and the offending article in order to reach as many readers of the original article as possible, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary on Thursday (Aug 3).

The government also takes into account the design of the website and article in question, given the “significant amount of leeway and freedom” in how online sites are designed and published, he told parliament.

Dr Puthucheary was responding to a parliamentary question filed by Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on a correction direction issued to Asia Sentinel under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) about two months ago.

The California-registered publication was required to carry a correction notice alongside its May 24 article, titled Singapore kills a Chicken to Scare the Monkeys, as well as at the top of the main page of its website.

On Jun 2, internet access service providers in Singapore were ordered to block Asia Sentinel after it did not fully comply with the correction direction.

It did not carry a correction notice at the top of its main page. The notice on its article was also placed below an editor's note which stated the online publication was "reserving the right to answer their (the Singapore government's) demand at a future time" and that "we stand by our story".