Edwin Tong says attorney-general appointment is structured, refutes Sylvia Lim's claims that process is thin

SINGAPORE: The appointment of the attorney-general is not a perfunctory process, nor is it thin by any measure, Law Minister Edwin Tong said on Monday (Mar 2).

He was responding to MP Sylvia Lim (WP-Aljunied), who said in parliament on Feb 27 that the appointment process for the attorney-general is currently "thin", and that the public would be interested in knowing more about the selection process for such a critical post.

She was speaking during the debate on the Ministry of Law's spending plans for the coming year.

In response, Mr Tong said that the selection process reflects a careful and considered balance between executive responsibility and institutional safeguards.

"There is a clear, deliberate and very structured process of the appointment with the appropriate checks and balances," said Mr Tong.

The appointment or subsequent renewal is made in accordance with the Constitution.

The prime minister must first consult the Chief Justice and the chairman of the Public Service Commission, before tendering advice about the appointment to the president.

After receiving that advice, the president consults the Council of Presidential Advisers and makes an independent assessment of the appointment.

Attorney-General Lucien Wong was appointed for his fourth term from Jan 14, 2026, to Jan 13, 2029.

Mr Wong, who is 73 this year, has served in this role since 2017. He was re-appointed for two additional three-year terms in 2020 and 2023.