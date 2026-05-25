Automation helps Singapore logistics firms weather global disruptions, manpower crunch

SINGAPORE: As global supply chain disruptions, rising fuel prices and manpower shortages continue to pressure businesses, more Singapore companies are turning to automation to improve efficiency and strengthen resilience.

From artificial intelligence-powered warehouse systems to automated storage and retrieval technology, firms in the logistics and manufacturing sectors are rethinking how they manage inventory, labour and deliveries, while transforming workers into higher-skilled roles.

At Singapore PharmaTech, which manufactures and distributes nutraceuticals, automation has dramatically changed warehouse operations.

The company began using an automated storage system that increased usable warehouse capacity from about 30 per cent to nearly 80 per cent. What was once unused vertical storage space – as it would have been too high for workers to climb up – is now almost fully utilised.

Using sensors and heat maps, the system automatically determines where parcels should be stored, improving inventory accuracy while reducing manual stocktaking and paperwork.

Before automation, inventory checks and audits were labour-intensive and often inaccurate because goods were constantly moving in and out of the warehouse.

“Last time, we counted (our stock) by hand. Basically, it was impossible to get everything accurate,” said the supplement firm’s director Zhang Weijia.

“Now, with the robot, we don't even have to determine where each parcel goes – the robot will automatically do it.”