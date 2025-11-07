AI can do simple tasks fast and cheaply – what does that mean for junior roles and entry-level jobs?

When her six-month internship in public relations abruptly ended at the halfway mark, communications graduate K Sudhiksha, 23, wasn't entirely surprised.

Officially, she was told it was due to a company restructuring, but she suspected that it had something to do with how her job could be done by artificial intelligence (AI).

"I was spending most of my time running prompts on ChatGPT," she told CNA TODAY, referring to the popular AI chatbot.

"We were all encouraged to do it. I could do my tasks faster, but it also made me feel creatively stunted."

Ms Sudhiksha, who had joined the PR firm in July hoping to learn how to craft press releases and pitch news stories to the media, found that much of her work revolved around using AI tools to generate first drafts of media releases and summarise weekly news coverage for clients.

While there were warnings to carefully fact-check the output generated by ChatGPT, she said the reliance on AI made the experience feel hollow as she had hoped for a more hands-on, creative process that would let her flex her own brain muscles.

Three months into her internship, her role was made redundant, Ms Sudhiksha said.

Currently between jobs, she admitted that her experience has left her feeling pessimistic and frustrated, as she has to compete with machines: "I wish I had experienced PR before the AI era."