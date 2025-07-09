Autonomous robots, AI chatbots help couriers speed up deliveries as e-commerce volumes soar

The robots are then integrated into the delivery systems of FedEx and other logistics clients, and they can start offloading some work to technology.

CHATBOTS

AI-powered chatbots are also being increasingly used by logistic firms.

Courier services firm Ninja Van has introduced one that can offer quicker and more accurate advice on procedures if its delivery drivers face any issues.

The software also helps dispatchers manage more vehicles in the company’s fleet, letting them handle deliveries across more sectors.

Previously, drivers could only specialise in one type of delivery – such as to food and beverages clients or to retail customers – as standard operating procedures differ across sectors.

With the support of the chatbot, they will be able to handle deliveries for different industries, said Mr Lai Chang Wen, group CEO of Ninja Van.

“(For example, at) Orchard Paragon, there’re optical shops and cafes. We used to send two different drivers – one specialised in the exchange process at optical shops (and) the other specialising in the handover process of coffee beans. Now we can send one driver who is better able to handle both types of complex jobs,” he said.