Banks to charge S$0.75 to S$3 for use of Singdollar cheques from Nov 1

SINGAPORE: Are you still using cheques for your bills or other purchases? If so, you will have to start paying a fee from Nov 1.

The new fee ranges from S$0.75 to S$3 (US$0.55 to US$2.19) for each Singapore dollar-denominated cheque, according to the websites of seven banks as of Friday (Oct 20). These banks are DBS, UOB, OCBC, Citibank, HSBC, Maybank and Standard Chartered.

Fees will also be imposed on US dollar-denominated cheques, starting from US$0.55 to US$3.

But the banks will be waiving these charges for individual customers aged 60 and above until Dec 31, 2025.

DBS, for one, said it is doing so as “some customers may require more time to transition to digital payments”. Standard Chartered also noted that it will consider exceptions “for certain clients in exceptional circumstances” on a case-by-case basis.