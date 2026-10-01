Retailers race to label or remove unmarked stock as beverage container return scheme’s transition period ends
Despite offering steep discounts and having a six-month lead time, some retailers say they have struggled to offload non-compliant products in time.
SINGAPORE: As the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) enters full implementation on Thursday (Oct 1), retailers across Singapore raced against the clock to pull unmarked drinks from shelves and restock their inventory with compliant products.
While major supermarket chains made it in time to replace the non-compliant stock on their shelves, some smaller heartland operators and provision stores have found themselves needing more time to refresh their inventories with drinks that bear the BCRS mark.
This comes despite a six-month transition period and steep fire sales to clear older stock before Oct 1.
To get more breathing room, more than 2,000 merchants - mostly provision shops, neighbourhood convenience stores and standalone food stores - applied for a one-month grace period, which the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced less than two weeks before the deadline.
NEA on Tuesday said it had approved around 85 per cent of the more than 1,600 applications processed so far and is “expediting” the remaining ones.
Under the nationwide scheme, suppliers and producers charge a 10-cent (US$0.78) deposit on eligible metal and plastic drink containers. Consumers pay the deposit at purchase and can reclaim it by returning empty containers to Return Right reverse vending machines.
Eligible containers carry deposit marks to indicate that the additional deposit applies. During the transition period, both marked and unmarked containers have been available on shelves, causing some confusion among consumers.
After the deadline has passed, regulated beverage products supplied in Singapore must carry the deposit mark, except for those sold by smaller retailers granted the one-month grace period.
SCRAMBLING TO MEET DEADLINE
A couple of days before Oct 1, CNA visited 18 retail stores and coffee shops and saw a mixture of marked and unmarked beverage containers still on shelves.
Scarlett, a chain specialising in Chinese products, still had a large proportion of unmarked drinks at an outlet CNA visited on Wednesday – a day before the deadline.
A staff member, who was applying deposit mark stickers to containers, said she would spend the rest of her shift doing so, before staff on the night shift continued the work.
The outlet will remove from its shelves any drinks for which BCRS stickers had yet to arrive by Wednesday night.
The employee, who declined to be named, said she had been applying stickers to products since last month but still had a few hundred more to go.
Most new stock would come with the deposit mark already applied by suppliers, she said. The outlet had also run "buy one free one" promotions in a bid to clear unmarked beverages.
Several outlets of Don Don Donki also had unmarked drink bottles and cans on Tuesday, although they were labelled as non-BCRS items and came with discounts ranging from about 30 per cent to more than 60 per cent.
On Wednesday, staff at a Don Don Donki outlet in Northpoint City were spotted applying deposit mark stickers to beverages, as well as replacing product and price labels on the shelves to indicate that products were covered by the BCRS.
Similarly, a Little Farms outlet at Serangoon Gardens on Wednesday had more than 100 cans from international drink brands, such as Cove Soda and Olipop, that were unmarked. The supermarket chain has also applied for the one-month extension.
The store manager told CNA that the supermarket had received the BCRS stickers and planned to apply them to the unmarked drinks by the end of the day.
Staff members can finish labelling them in about an hour during non-peak periods and do not find the process particularly troublesome, she added.
A Sheng Siong spokesperson said the company recognised that any new system takes time for everyone to get used to.
"We appreciate our customers’ patience and feedback during this transition period. We are working closely with BCRS and our partners to improve the operations and customer experience at the collection points," the spokesperson said.
When asked about its old stock in the week before the deadline, FairPrice Group said it was "making good progress" in its preparations and was working closely with suppliers to transition to BCRS-compliant products and manage existing inventory.
Cold Storage and Giant, which belong to their parent company Macrovalue, said they had worked closely with suppliers to accelerate sell-through of products.
The supermarket operator said it was confident of complying with the Oct 1 deadline, adding that their stocks of unmarked drinks had been largely depleted.
"Our suppliers are now supplying only BCRS-eligible products within the regulated categories," a spokesperson said.
MUCH-NEEDED GRACE PERIOD
For the businesses that needed more time to clear old stock or wait for deposit stickers to arrive, the extra month for the grace period offers a much-needed buffer and will help to avert business losses.
One retailer with thousands of unmarked drinks still in stock is Koryo Mart, or K-Market, a Korean products retailer with nine outlets across Singapore.
K-Market sells a range of drinks from Korea, including canned coffee and cinnamon punch, as well as bottled rice and vinegar drinks and teas. When CNA visited an outlet at Northpoint City on Wednesday - a day before the deadline - most of the drinks had yet to be labelled.
Assistant manager Samuel Lee said that K-Market had been granted the one-month extension.
The business has been running clearance promotions for beverages without the deposit mark since Sep 16.
As of Sunday, the company still held 6,159 units of products that it had decided to discontinue. Another 12,739 units were products that the retailer intended to continue selling, but their BCRS stickers had yet to arrive.
"In the meantime, we are continuing our clearance efforts and monitoring stock at each outlet,” Mr Lee said.
Meanwhile, minimart Tian Ma Group Holdings, which operates 20 retail outlets in the heartlands, was not granted the one-month grace period meant for smaller retailers, but had asked NEA for an extension of a few more days.
"The haze and rainy weather for the past week have affected the projections that we had to clear everything by Sep 30. Hence, we had to ask for extension for a couple of days," director Devang Bafna said, adding that sales had been impacted significantly.
Mr Bafna said that Tian Ma had been helping other smaller retailers clear their old stock and still had thousands of unmarked drinks unsold as of Wednesday.
With no grace period for Tian Ma, Mr Bafna said the company was prepared to remove all its remaining unmarked drinks from its 20 outlets by the end of Wednesday.
To avoid running afoul of the BCRS rules, Tian Ma’s staff were instructed to continue selling the remaining stock until the stores closed at 10pm on Wednesday. The unsold stock of non-compliant products was packed into cartons, labelled as non-BCRS goods and returned to the company's warehouse.
Mr Bafna said the operation involved about 60 employees - around three-quarters of the company's workforce - with many likely needing to work overtime.
Where possible, Tian Ma intends to register products under the scheme and apply the required stickers before putting them back on sale. Others could be exported to overseas buyers who have expressed interest.
The transition could also leave some products temporarily unavailable while they undergo registration and wait for BCRS stickers to be printed and applied. Mr Bafna said the process could take a few weeks for some products.
Responding to CNA’s queries, NEA said that apart from the grace period, it has put in place measures to help businesses manage the costs and operational adjustments associated with the transition.
These include extending the original transition period from three to six months and introducing a Producer Transition Grant of up to S$2,500 for eligible producers to offset costs such as product registration fees, producer fees and scheme stickers.
“Producers that are unable to print the required information directly on their beverage containers can use compliant scheme stickers, ordered directly from BCRS Ltd,” said NEA.
EATERIES AND COFFEE SHOPS
On Wednesday, CNA also saw how F&B outlets are complying with the BCRS deadline.
Most did not foresee an issue, given that they generally have a smaller inventory of older stocks relative to the larger retailers and supermarkets.
At Mr Teh Tarik’s four eating houses and more than 10 restaurants and cafes, all drinks sold were already BCRS-compliant, said business development manager Tommy Ng. The transition had been smooth, with new stock starting to arrive two months ago.
"We don't really stock up that much because we don't have that kind of facility or storage, so we try not to," said Mr Ng.
The outlets replenish their stock every week or so due to limited storage space, he said. They also carry relatively few pre-packaged beverages, with freshly brewed drinks proving more popular among customers.
Owner of Yuet Sing Seafood in Chinatown, Ms Sandy Ng, said the coffee shop only had bottled mineral water without the BCRS mark left in stock.
However, she was not worried about clearing them, citing a “friendly relationship” with her supplier, who had agreed to take back the remaining bottles and replace them with BCRS-labelled ones at no extra cost.
At RK Eating House in Serangoon Gardens, manager Asangani, who goes by one name, said the coffee shop had completely cleared its old stock. All the drinks in its display chiller and storeroom already bore the BCRS mark.
He said the coffee shop carried only about seven types of canned drinks, as most customers opted for homemade drinks served in plastic cups, such as lime juice. As a result, clearing the old stock was not difficult.
When customers leave their cans behind, staff would also collect them and deposit them at a reverse vending machine, he said.
For GK Minimart in Kovan, manager Sundhar Pandiyean said the store still had about 100 cans of soft drinks without the BCRS mark, but had already applied for an extension to clear the stock.
He said the store was not worried about selling the remaining drinks as it sees a decent footfall, and had no plans to offer discounts for now.
Nevertheless, there were some, like Mr Poh Cher Tian, owner of Chinatown Coffeeshop on Temple Street, who said they had earlier purchased a large amount of unmarked stock to reap the economies of scale, but now have trouble trying to offload them.
Days before the deadline, Mr Poh still has at least 100 cartons of 24 non-BCRS canned drinks each. He estimated that about 80 per cent of his current stock was non-BCRS, while the remaining 20 per cent bore the BCRS mark.
“Even with the one-month extension, it’s still too short,” said Mr Poh, who had yet to apply for the extension but planned to do so.
Mr Poh said offering discounts had done little to help sell the drinks.
“This is a tourist area. Tourists don’t care about BCRS.”
NAVIGATING THE NEW SYSTEM
With the need to comply with the BCRS requirements, drinks importers said it could be less sustainable to bring niche and specialty drinks into Singapore, as these are typically imported in lower volumes.
Ms Corinne Chia, co-founder of The Drinking Partners, which distributes craft beers and drinks, said the firm is relooking at how compliance hurdles impact its decision to import seasonal and limited-edition beverages.
"We are actively assessing the full impact of BCRS on our portfolio. Decisions on individual brands or (individual products) will follow once that assessment is complete."
For Drink Free Co, an online business that imports most of its alcohol-free products, its founder Dan Whitmore said he used to regularly test the reception of new products in the Singapore market before making them part of the company’s permanent offerings.
But doing so has become more challenging given the cost and administrative work involved in registering and labelling each new product, especially for smaller businesses.
Despite this, Mr Whitmore said he supported the intent of the scheme and described it as a good idea.
"It's very expensive to bring in a guest series to try to see if people like it or not, with the cost of the stickers.
"It makes it more difficult to sell the product at a competitive price, and there is a delay from stock arriving to when you can sell it because you have to go through the registration process," added Mr Whitmore.
Registration requires the physical product to be in Singapore, he said.
"You have to label an empty can and take photos of it, showing the measurement dimensions of the sticker, and showing the can on top of the scale confirming its weight," he said, adding that the process could take more than a week currently.
Going forward, Mr Whitmore expects to cut back on trials of new products because of the additional administrative work involved.
Similarly, Tian Ma sells less commonly seen variants of popular drinks, including smaller bottles and products in special packaging from overseas markets.
Despite the added compliance costs, Mr Bafna said the company intends to continue importing these drinks and making them BCRS-compliant for now, while monitoring how consumers respond to them.
On the issue of importing drinks, NEA told CNA that the arrangements for registering international barcodes provide a pathway for parallel importers to continue supplying their products under the scheme.
In developing the scheme, NEA said it had considered potential competition concerns, including those affecting importers, and consulted the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore.
“Safeguards have been incorporated into the scheme’s governance and implementation arrangements to support fair participation by businesses of different sizes,” said the authority.
These include requiring representation of smaller producers on the scheme operator’s board so that their perspectives are represented, NEA said.