10-cent drink deposit: What to know on the first day of Singapore's new beverage container return scheme
Drink containers without a deposit mark cannot be returned for a refund.
SINGAPORE: A new scheme to return empty drink containers in exchange for a deposit refund starts on Wednesday (Apr 1).
Under the beverage container return scheme, consumers can return eligible drink containers at reverse vending machines to receive a refund of S$0.10 (US$0.08).
The scheme is managed by BCRS Ltd, a not-for-profit operator licensed by NEA, and formed by a consortium of beverage producers comprising Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages, F&N Foods and Pokka.
BCRS Ltd is responsible for the collection and recycling of containers on behalf of beverage producers.
Speaking on CNA's Deep Dive podcast, BCRS Ltd CEO Stephanie Yip said the 10-cent deposit is passed along the supply chain – from producers to retailers and then to consumers – following the beverage container. When the container is returned at a machine, the S$0.10 is refunded to the consumer.
Here's what else you need to know about the scheme:
WHAT ARE THE ELIGIBLE CONTAINERS?
These are pre-packaged beverage containers made of plastic or metal, with volumes between 150ml and 3,000ml.
Eligible containers will carry a deposit mark and will be supplied from Apr 1.
The containers can be returned at reverse vending machines located across Singapore. Containers cannot be crushed, as they must have intact, scannable barcodes when returned. They must also be empty.
Ms Yip encouraged consumers to rinse containers before returning them.
"We encourage you to wash it if you can, because obviously the cleaner it is then the less residual there will be, and it'll be more comfortable for everybody in the whole process of collection as well as sorting," Ms Yip said.
The reverse vending machines will be provided and operated by three appointed return point network operators: RVM Systems, SG Recycle and TOMRA. These operators will also manage the collection of returned containers.
Drink containers without the deposit mark will remain available in the market until Sep 30, as producers have been given time to clear existing stock. These containers fall outside the scheme and cannot be returned – they will be rejected if placed into reverse vending machines.
From Oct 1, all regulated beverage products supplied in Singapore must carry the deposit mark and include the S$0.10 deposit. The beverage and retail industry is expected to clear non-deposit stock before then.
WHAT IF I HAVE DRINKS WHILE DINING OUT?
This depends on the eatery and whether it falls under the Return Right F&B scheme.
Outlets that sign up for the Return Right F&B scheme must retain containers of drinks consumed on their premises and return them later. In such cases, outlets do not need to charge patrons the deposit. Patrons are required to leave the containers behind after finishing their drinks.
If a patron wishes to take the container away, such as in a takeaway situation, the deposit should be charged.
Eateries not part of the Return Right F&B scheme must charge consumers the deposit. It is then the consumer's responsibility to return the empty container for a refund.
These include hawker centres and coffee shops, where takeaway orders are common.
HOW DO I KNOW WHERE TO RETURN CONTAINERS?
Residents can find the locations of reverse vending machines and their operating hours at returnright.sg.
A total of 1,070 machines will be deployed across Singapore, with over 90 per cent of Housing Board households within a five-minute walk of a machine. More will be added in the first year of implementation.
Apart from housing estates, more than 430 supermarkets and retail outlets will have the machines on their premises. Machines will also be deployed at more than 610 town council-managed areas and 17 hawker centres that see high footfall.
In the next few months, all hawker centres will have either a machine on site or one nearby.
Other key locations include universities, polytechnics and institutes of technical education, each of which will have at least one machine. At industrial areas, 36 locations with high footfall will also have machines deployed in the coming months.
HOW WILL I GET MY REFUND?
At reverse vending machines, consumers have to place their used containers in the slot one at a time for the machine to verify. After verification, consumers can tap their SimplyGo EZ-Link card or scan a DBS PayLah! QR code to receive the S$0.10 refund, among other accepted methods.
Containers collected daily will be sent to a dedicated facility managed by Cora Environment, where they will be counted, sorted and baled before being sent to recyclers.
The aim is to have 60 per cent of containers returned in the first year, Ms Yip said.
WHY WAS THE SCHEME INTRODUCED?
The BCRS is meant to boost overall recycling rates, which remain low. NEA said packaging waste accounts for one-third of Singapore's domestic waste.
The scheme was first proposed in 2019 by a Recycle Right Citizens' Workgroup to boost household recycling rates and reduce contamination in recycling bins. It will cover more than 1 billion beverage containers used each year, with more than 16,000 tonnes of material expected to be recovered annually.
NEA said the scheme will encourage Singaporeans to be more mindful of the packaging they consume.
The BCRS operates under the Extended Producer Responsibility framework, requiring producers to take responsibility for the beverage containers they bring to market and ensure they are collected and recycled.
Zero Waste SG executive director Lionel Durai said public readiness for recycling initiatives like the BCRS has grown, but more education is still needed. Efforts should focus on rebuilding confidence in recycling, explaining why it matters and teaching people how to recycle properly – as many believe they are recycling correctly when they are not, he said.
He added that the BCRS is a starting point towards broader multi-stream recycling, which involves segregating different materials before recycling.
"Now there is a real impetus for individuals to start to think about that specific material ... and where does it go to," he said, adding that growing multi-stream recycling infrastructure around Singapore and better education could make recycling more habitual.