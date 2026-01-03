10-cent beverage container return deposit to begin in April, with longer transition period to clear stock
The deposit will be added to the price of the beverage and will be refunded when the empty bottle or can is returned at designated points.
SINGAPORE: A scheme in which consumers pay a S$0.10 (US$0.07) deposit for bottled and canned drinks will start on Apr 1 as planned.
The deposit will be added to the price of the beverage and will be refunded when the empty bottle or can is returned at designated return points.
The beverage container return scheme was originally meant to start in April 2025, but authorities pushed it back by a year as major beverage producers had requested more time to operationalise the scheme.
Beverage producers and retailers will now get a longer transition period of six months to clear their existing stock of older drink cans and bottles, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment Dr Janil Puthucheary said on Saturday (Jan 3).
“One key feedback we’ve heard is that the original three-month transition period may not be enough for companies to clear their existing beverage stocks. In response, we’ve extended the transition period to six months – spanning Apr 1 to Oct 1,” he said in a Facebook post.
“This means that while the scheme officially begins on Apr 1, 2026, most beverage containers with the refundable 10-cent deposit are likely to hit the shelves only closer to the later part of the transition.”
During the transition period, consumers can expect to see a mix of containers on the shelves – some with the refundable deposit and some without.
The beverage container return scheme was first announced in 2020 as part of efforts to reduce waste and increase recycling rates in Singapore. Pre-packaged beverages in plastic and metal containers ranging from 150ml to 3L will have a 10-cent refundable deposit applied to them.
Public consultation was conducted in 2022, and a legislative framework for the scheme was part of the Resource Sustainability (Amendment) Bill that was passed in parliament in 2023.
The National Environment Agency announced in 2024 that it had issued a licence to a consortium called Beverage Container Return Scheme Limited (BCRS Ltd) to design and operate the scheme.
BCRS was formed by Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages, F&N Foods and Pokka. The consortium will act on behalf of all beverage producers, and it is required by law to appoint at least two board directors to represent the interests of smaller beverage producers.
“We know that change takes time and effort, and we’ve been working closely with the scheme operator, BCRS Ltd, as well as other stakeholders – from beverage producers to retailers – to ensure the rollout is practical and smooth for everyone,” Dr Janil said, calling the scheme a significant step towards Singapore’s circular economy goals.
He added that in the coming weeks, BCRS will provide more details, such as the scheme’s mark on the labels of beverage containers and where to return the empty drink cans and bottles.
“We will also be stepping up our outreach and engagement with all producers, retailers, and F&B outlets,” Dr Janil said.