10-cent beverage container return deposit to begin in April, with longer transition period to clear stock

SINGAPORE: A scheme in which consumers pay a S$0.10 (US$0.07) deposit for bottled and canned drinks will start on Apr 1 as planned.

The deposit will be added to the price of the beverage and will be refunded when the empty bottle or can is returned at designated return points.

The beverage container return scheme was originally meant to start in April 2025, but authorities pushed it back by a year as major beverage producers had requested more time to operationalise the scheme.

Beverage producers and retailers will now get a longer transition period of six months to clear their existing stock of older drink cans and bottles, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment Dr Janil Puthucheary said on Saturday (Jan 3).

“One key feedback we’ve heard is that the original three-month transition period may not be enough for companies to clear their existing beverage stocks. In response, we’ve extended the transition period to six months – spanning Apr 1 to Oct 1,” he said in a Facebook post.

“This means that while the scheme officially begins on Apr 1, 2026, most beverage containers with the refundable 10-cent deposit are likely to hit the shelves only closer to the later part of the transition.”

During the transition period, consumers can expect to see a mix of containers on the shelves – some with the refundable deposit and some without.