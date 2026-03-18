Beverage container return scheme: Confusion over eligible recyclables the biggest challenge, say operators

SINGAPORE: Confusion over which recyclables qualify for a refund could pose the biggest challenge for Singapore’s upcoming beverage container return scheme (BCRS), operators said.

Under the scheme, which is set to launch on Apr 1, a S$0.10 (US$0.07) deposit will be levied on each pre-packaged beverage sold in plastic bottles or metal cans ranging from 150ml to 3L.

Consumers can reclaim the deposit by returning empty containers at Return Right reverse vending machines. Refunds will be credited to EZ-Link cards, concession cards or DBS PayLah! wallets.

One local recycling firm, SG Recycle, noted that some consumers may mistakenly assume all bottles and cans are eligible for returns. However, only containers with a deposit mark will be accepted by the machines.

The BCRS will begin with a six-month transition period during which both containers with and without a deposit mark will be in circulation.

SG Recycle founder and CEO Mervin Ng said consumers may face confusion during this period, as many drinks now on shelves do not carry the deposit mark, which will only be fully implemented by Oct 1.

“(Users) will definitely try on the machine (and will be rejected) because (their bottle or can) doesn't have the deposit mark,” he added.

SG Recycle is rolling out about 380 Return Right machines in the north and west regions of Singapore, including Jurong and Clementi.

They are among more than 1,000 such machines to be deployed islandwide by April across housing estates, hawker centres and major grocery chains. Over 90 per cent of Housing and Development Board households will be within a five-minute walk of a machine.

More than 430 supermarkets and retailers islandwide will serve as return points for used beverage containers as well.

The initiative aims to achieve at least a 60 per cent return rate in its first year, a target set by the National Environment Agency (NEA).