Beverage container return scheme: Confusion over eligible recyclables the biggest challenge, say operators
Operators also stressed that containers must be emptied before being returned via reverse vending machines under the scheme, which is set to launch next month.
SINGAPORE: Confusion over which recyclables qualify for a refund could pose the biggest challenge for Singapore’s upcoming beverage container return scheme (BCRS), operators said.
Under the scheme, which is set to launch on Apr 1, a S$0.10 (US$0.07) deposit will be levied on each pre-packaged beverage sold in plastic bottles or metal cans ranging from 150ml to 3L.
Consumers can reclaim the deposit by returning empty containers at Return Right reverse vending machines. Refunds will be credited to EZ-Link cards, concession cards or DBS PayLah! wallets.
One local recycling firm, SG Recycle, noted that some consumers may mistakenly assume all bottles and cans are eligible for returns. However, only containers with a deposit mark will be accepted by the machines.
The BCRS will begin with a six-month transition period during which both containers with and without a deposit mark will be in circulation.
SG Recycle founder and CEO Mervin Ng said consumers may face confusion during this period, as many drinks now on shelves do not carry the deposit mark, which will only be fully implemented by Oct 1.
“(Users) will definitely try on the machine (and will be rejected) because (their bottle or can) doesn't have the deposit mark,” he added.
SG Recycle is rolling out about 380 Return Right machines in the north and west regions of Singapore, including Jurong and Clementi.
They are among more than 1,000 such machines to be deployed islandwide by April across housing estates, hawker centres and major grocery chains. Over 90 per cent of Housing and Development Board households will be within a five-minute walk of a machine.
More than 430 supermarkets and retailers islandwide will serve as return points for used beverage containers as well.
The initiative aims to achieve at least a 60 per cent return rate in its first year, a target set by the National Environment Agency (NEA).
PUBLIC EDUCATION NEEDED
Operators said public education will be key to addressing initial confusion.
"We're really working closely with BCRS Limited to make sure there's a really good public awareness campaign … and everyone has a good understanding of what they should look for in their bottles to make sure they can get their 10 cents," said Mr Phil Parbury, operations director at TOMRA.
SG Recycle, TOMRA and RVM Systems are the network operators appointed to support the nationwide rollout of the scheme.
Operators also stressed that containers must be emptied before being returned. The reverse vending machines can detect residual liquid and will reject containers that are not empty.
In a separate pilot previously conducted by NEA and beverage company F&N Foods starting from late 2019, more than 16.5 million beverage containers were collected.
NEA said it will expand outreach efforts under the BCRS, building on lessons from the pilot, including misuse of machines and low awareness of eligible containers.
These include scaling up publicity, deploying ambassadors on the ground, and providing informational materials at stores and food and beverage outlets to explain how the scheme works.
TARGETS AND CHALLENGES
Dr Jovan Tan, a lecturer at the Engineering Design and Innovation Centre at the National University of Singapore, noted that NEA has set clear targets for the scheme, including reaching a return rate of 80 per cent by 2029.
“If we achieve these milestones that NEA has set, that will put Singapore on par with some of the high-performing deposit return systems globally," he said.
“Norway is the gold standard today, and (it) has consistently achieved a return rate of over 92 per cent for bottle-to-bottle closed loop recycling.”
Another example is Lithuania, which implemented a deposit return system in 2016 where consumers pay a deposit of 0.10 euros. Dr Tan said the return rate rose from about 30 per cent to more than 70 per cent in the first year, before reaching 90 per cent at the end of the second year.
“I believe if Singapore follows a similar trajectory, scaling very steadily towards 80 per cent, we will be demonstrably on track for a very highly successful programme,” Dr Tan added.
However, CNA reported that some F&B operators have raised concerns, such as where to store used cans and bottles and how to keep pests at bay.
Earlier this month, authorities introduced the Return Right F&B scheme, giving F&B businesses one of two options: charge customers the deposit and allow them to take the empty containers to get a refund, or pour drinks into glasses, retain the containers and not charge customers the additional 10 cents.
If they choose not to charge customers, businesses will have to return the used containers themselves to reclaim the deposits.
Dr Tan said there will be “a lot of resistance against change”, with one of the bigger challenges being getting industry players on board.
“The government … is proactively trying to reach out and find a win-win solution for everybody. But nevertheless, because it's a brand-new programme, even though we have references from very successful implementations in other parts of the world, there is always this resistance,” he added.