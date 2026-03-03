10-cent beverage deposit: F&B outlets get clearer guidelines, supermarkets to add charge at checkout

SINGAPORE: Food and beverage outlets have been given clearer guidelines on how to handle the new S$0.10 (US$0.07) deposit on drinks, ahead of the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) launching on Apr 1.

Under the guidelines, operators can take one of two approaches.

Dine-in restaurants and food shops that collect beverage containers consumed on their premises may opt not to charge customers the deposit at all. Those that do charge it should allow customers to take the container and claim a refund when they return it.

For supermarkets, major operators have agreed to display drink prices on shelves without the deposit, reflecting the charge separately at checkout. Authorities said they will work with smaller retailers that may adopt different pricing approaches to ensure transparent pricing for consumers.

The updates were announced by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary on Tuesday (Mar 3), as he outlined his ministry's spending plans for the year.

Under the BCRS, consumers pay a refundable 10-cent deposit when buying pre-packaged drinks in plastic bottles or metal cans ranging from 150ml to 3L – covering more than 1 billion containers used in Singapore each year.

Eligible containers will carry a new BCRS deposit mark, making it easy for consumers to identify which drinks come with the charge.