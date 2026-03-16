Space constraints, pest fears: F&B outlets raise concerns ahead of beverage container return scheme
One restaurant owner says he may switch to serving drinks in disposable cups to avoid storing used cans.
SINGAPORE: For Mr Chen, who runs a roasted meat restaurant, the thought of ants and cockroaches drawn to used containers overnight is reason enough to rethink how he serves drinks altogether.
As the Apr 1 launch of Singapore's national recycling scheme for beverage containers draws near, food and beverage operators like him are raising practical concerns – such as where to store used cans and bottles, and how to keep pests at bay.
Mr Chen said he would rather sell drinks in disposable cups than risk storing dirty cans on his premises.
"A few drops and stains inside are good enough to attract all the pests already," he said.
He is among the F&B businesses to have received a circular from the National Environment Agency (NEA) about mandatory compliance with the scheme.
Several businesses that spoke to CNA said they were still working out the logistics, including how frequently they could make returns and whether the added steps would affect daily operations.
Under the beverage container return scheme (BCRS), a S$0.10 (US$0.07) deposit will be levied on each pre-packaged beverage in plastic bottles or metal cans ranging from 150ml to 3L.
The deposit can be reclaimed by returning empty containers via reverse vending machines. Refunds will be credited to EZ-Link cards, concession cards or DBS PayLah! wallets.
Earlier this month, authorities introduced the Return Right F&B scheme, giving F&B businesses one of two options: charge customers the deposit and allow them to take the empty containers to get a refund, or pour drinks into glasses, retain the containers and not charge customers the additional 10 cents.
If they choose not to charge customers, businesses will have to return the used containers themselves to reclaim the deposits.
LIMITED STORAGE SPACE
Most F&B operators CNA spoke to said they prefer not to pass the 10-cent charge to customers, but were worried about accumulating large volumes of used containers on their premises.
Mr Harsh Vardhan Ahuja, operations and IT manager of Indian restaurant Sayalee, said the outlet had yet to make a final decision.
The buffet-style restaurant caters mainly to tour groups and serves mostly cordial drinks and liquor. It sells up to five canned drinks a day, and currently disposes of containers after use.
"We don't have much storage, space is very limited. We are even using our bar as storage many times," he said.
Mr Ahuja said the frequency of returns would depend on whether a reverse vending machine is located nearby.
"If it is close by – just a few steps away or located every four or five buildings – I can go maybe once a week. If I have more quantity, every day," he said.
When staff return containers and receive refunds on their EZ-Link cards, the restaurant plans to use those credits to purchase goods for the business.
BCRS Ltd, the consortium appointed to operate the scheme, is offering a collection service for Return Right F&B outlets that accumulate at least 500 containers.
When asked about the challenges, the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) said that in anticipation of questions members may have on the operational aspects of the scheme, townhall sessions are being organised for end-April between RAS members and NEA. The RAS has more than 500 members.
When asked about alternative collection arrangements for smaller operators and storage solutions, NEA and BCRS Ltd said in a joint reply that since the launch of the Return Right F&B scheme on Mar 3, the reception from operators has been encouraging with steady sign-ups from various types of operators.
For most food shops participating in the Return Right F&B scheme, only a small number of beverage containers are generated daily, it added.
"For these food shops, returning these containers to the nearest reverse vending machines during off-hours is the most practical option. This approach reduces storage concerns and pest issues.
"BCRS Ltd will continue engaging with these food shops to gather feedback and enhance their return experience as the scheme progresses.
"The collection service by BCRS Ltd is intended for large volume, so that the collection can be cost-effective. This could include large generators, such as hotels or chain restaurants or malls, or in situations where food shops come together to aggregate their returns."
They added that BCRS Ltd is gathering interest from operators of premises with food shops and restaurants for the collection service to optimise collection routes. They can register their interest at info [at] bcrs.sg (info[at]bcrs[dot]sg).
To participate in the collection service, premises operators will need to place empty and uncrushed BCRS-labelled beverage containers in sealable bags issued by the consortium.
These bags will be collected and sorted at BCRS Ltd’s facility. Operators will need to register with BCRS Ltd for a corporate account to receive refunds on the deposits of containers returned.
Further operational details on the collection service, such as the collection schedule, will be provided later by BCRS Ltd to operators that have registered their interest, they said.
F&B operators that are keen to learn more about the Return Right F&B scheme can visit NEA’s website.
HIGHER VOLUME, MORE CONCERNS
The owner of a Clarke Quay bar, who declined to be named, said his outlet goes through hundreds of cans on weekends – including energy drinks mixed with alcohol – with servers typically pouring drinks into glasses and disposing of cans immediately.
Under the new scheme, that workflow would need to change significantly. Costs will also rise, since he would have to pay for transport for employees to return containers to designated points.
Storage is another concern. "You can't crush the cans because you need to make sure the QR code is visible, so storage is going to be a huge issue," he said.
Queen of Wok owner Sharon Kwan, whose steamboat and zi char restaurant sells more than 100 canned drinks daily, said she would not pass the 10-cent charge to customers. Instead, employees will collect used containers and those who voluntarily return them will be allowed to keep the refunded deposits as an incentive.
If customers want to take the container with them, the restaurant will not stop them, she said.
Not all businesses will have to make major changes to their workflow. Hotel Pullman Singapore Orchard, which already works with an NEA-licensed waste management partner to collect used beverage cans daily, said it does not anticipate major disruptions.
Hotel manager Jessie Lim said participation in the scheme was "a natural extension" of its existing practices. All three of its F&B outlets – a restaurant, lounge and beach club – will join the Return Right scheme and will not charge guests the 10-cent deposit.
Staff will retain containers while serving drinks. Should a guest want to keep a can, the team will explain the scheme's purpose and offer glassware as an alternative.
"If a guest needs to keep the container, we will of course respect that choice. Our goal is not to police behaviour, but to build awareness and encourage more sustainable habits over time through clear communication and positive participation," Ms Lim said.
She added that no increase in logistical costs was expected, with any adjustments remaining manageable within existing workflows.
"We support the Return Right F&B scheme because it turns an everyday dining moment into a practical and visible sustainability action," Ms Lim said.