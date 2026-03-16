Space constraints, pest fears: F&B outlets raise concerns ahead of beverage container return scheme

SINGAPORE: For Mr Chen, who runs a roasted meat restaurant, the thought of ants and cockroaches drawn to used containers overnight is reason enough to rethink how he serves drinks altogether.

As the Apr 1 launch of Singapore's national recycling scheme for beverage containers draws near, food and beverage operators like him are raising practical concerns – such as where to store used cans and bottles, and how to keep pests at bay.

Mr Chen said he would rather sell drinks in disposable cups than risk storing dirty cans on his premises.

"A few drops and stains inside are good enough to attract all the pests already," he said.

He is among the F&B businesses to have received a circular from the National Environment Agency (NEA) about mandatory compliance with the scheme.

Several businesses that spoke to CNA said they were still working out the logistics, including how frequently they could make returns and whether the added steps would affect daily operations.

Under the beverage container return scheme (BCRS), a S$0.10 (US$0.07) deposit will be levied on each pre-packaged beverage in plastic bottles or metal cans ranging from 150ml to 3L.

The deposit can be reclaimed by returning empty containers via reverse vending machines. Refunds will be credited to EZ-Link cards, concession cards or DBS PayLah! wallets.

Earlier this month, authorities introduced the Return Right F&B scheme, giving F&B businesses one of two options: charge customers the deposit and allow them to take the empty containers to get a refund, or pour drinks into glasses, retain the containers and not charge customers the additional 10 cents.

If they choose not to charge customers, businesses will have to return the used containers themselves to reclaim the deposits.

LIMITED STORAGE SPACE

Most F&B operators CNA spoke to said they prefer not to pass the 10-cent charge to customers, but were worried about accumulating large volumes of used containers on their premises.

Mr Harsh Vardhan Ahuja, operations and IT manager of Indian restaurant Sayalee, said the outlet had yet to make a final decision.

The buffet-style restaurant caters mainly to tour groups and serves mostly cordial drinks and liquor. It sells up to five canned drinks a day, and currently disposes of containers after use.

"We don't have much storage, space is very limited. We are even using our bar as storage many times," he said.

Mr Ahuja said the frequency of returns would depend on whether a reverse vending machine is located nearby.

"If it is close by – just a few steps away or located every four or five buildings – I can go maybe once a week. If I have more quantity, every day," he said.

When staff return containers and receive refunds on their EZ-Link cards, the restaurant plans to use those credits to purchase goods for the business.