Price competition likely to limit cost impact of beverage container return scheme on consumers: MSE

SINGAPORE: Any costs passed on to consumers due to the beverage container return scheme are likely to be limited by price competition among industry players, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said in parliament on Tuesday (Feb 3).

"This has been the experience in some jurisdictions that have implemented this, where studies found that the introduction of deposit return schemes did not have a significant direct impact on beverage prices or beverage sales," he said.

Dr Puthucheary noted that the pricing of beverages is a complex decision, which is affected by consumer demand patterns and marketing strategies.

“We have designed the scheme to be run as efficiently as possible, with a low cost to producers,” he said.

"Any cost pass-through to consumers will likely be further moderated by price competition among industry players, as consumers have a wide variety of choices."

Under the scheme, which begins on Apr 1, consumers will pay a S$0.10 (US$0.07) deposit for most bottled and canned beverages. The deposit can be refunded when the empty container is returned at designated reverse vending machines.

Responding to a supplementary question about how consumers will be protected if increased costs lead to much more expensive drinks, Dr Puthucheary said on Tuesday that consumers are "quite discriminatory".

"They will adjust their purchasing if there is indeed some attempt to extract excessive profits through this process," he said, adding that the National Environment Agency (NEA) will monitor beverage prices after the scheme is rolled out.